Chivas claimed the disallowed goal against America and the drastic decision of the FMF

The drastic measure of Femexfut after the goal that Chivas claims as valid

September 20, 2022 08:10 a.m.

After the controversy that was generated around the disallowed goal against Chivas that Guillermo Ochoa took over the line, Femexfut would make some determinations to avoid this type of ambiguity.

According to W Deportes, for the Clausura 2023 tournament, Femexfut would be analyzing installing the famous Hawk’s eye in the sports venues where the Liga MX is discussed so that these types of images are clearly understood and avoid controversies like the ones that happened in the classic between Chivas and America.

Although it is not an easy task, Mexican managers would be aware that this type of technological assistance would be good for Mexican sports venues and even more so for those who are beings for the 2026 World Cup.

Was it a legitimate goal by Chivas against America?

In the different television scenes, it is not appreciated that the ball entered completely, so according to FIFA regulations, as long as the ball does not pass the entire goal line, a goal cannot be considered valid.