Causeway – Jennifer Lawrence’s Next Movie

Causeway” is an upcoming psychological drama directed by lila neugebauerwritten by Luke Goebel, Ottessa Moshfegh Y elizabeth sanders and starring Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry Y Linda Emmond.

The film tells the story of Lynsey (Jennifer Lawrence), an American soldier, who has to readjust to life upon her return home from Afghanistan, where she suffered a severe brain injury.

We hope it will be a powerful drama on the very real issue of how veterans deal with the challenges of adjusting back to old circumstances. It premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

Where to see Causeway

In theaters and on Apple TV+.

Expected Release Date

November 4, 2022

Distribution

Jennifer LawrenceLynsey

Brian Tyree Henry / James Aucoin

Timothy Carr

Linda Emond / Gloria

Elton LeBlanc

Cynthia LeBlanc

samira wley

Frederick Weller / Rick

Stephen McKinley Henderson / Dr Lucas

Jayne Houdyshell / Sharon

