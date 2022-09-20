Cardi B donates $100,000 to her childhood school in the Bronx

Cardi-B he returned to his old school this week to surprise students not only with his presence, but also with a generous $100,000 donation.

The rapper of Dominican origins visited her childhood school located in the New York neighborhood of the Bronx, where she appeared in a red outfit and a big smile on her face. Her arrival was greeted with cries of surprise and emotion from dozens of young people who did not expect the music star at her school.

During her visit, the “I like it” singer gave a speech to the students about what she liked about the school and also gave them some advice. And finally, the rapper handed over a $100,000 donation that she wants her to put toward after-school programs, including tutoring and music and dance classes.

The emotion was felt in the room when he announced his generous gesture with the center where he studied long before becoming the world superstar that he is today.

This donation is part of the 29-year-old artist’s tour with Community Capacity Development, a non-profit organization based in Queens.

“This middle school holds a very special place in my heart. It turned me from an 11-year-old girl into an adult teenager. Children in the Bronx have to grow up quickly for our circumstances and our environment. While some teenagers like around 11 or 13 still living in that Disney world, these kids have to grow up fast and fast,” Cardi B recounted on her social networks while sharing videos at school.

“Like many of these children, I went through so much while going to school here. Experiences that changed me forever and made me who I am today. I hope my donation can help create an amazing after-school program that helps children to stay off the streets or in a troubled home and most importantly allow them to learn something that they can take with them through life,” the rapper added.

