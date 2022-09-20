Cameron Diaz returns to the big screen

In 2014, the actress we have seen in Something happens with Mary and the iconic film by Joseph McGinty Nichol, better known as McG, Charlie’s Angels, announced her retirement to dedicate herself to her personal and family life, after the same year she received the title of the highest paid female performer in Hollywood. Now, after eight years, Cameron Diaz will return to the big screen and with several projects on the way.

In June it was announced that Diaz will end his retirement with the Netflix film, Back In Action, starring opposite Jamie Foxx, with Seth Gordon directing and Brendan O’Brien writing the screenplay. Now, a few months after that announcement, the actress was invited to The Tonight Showthe late-night program directed by Jimmy Fallon, to whom he revealed some details about his decision to return to being part of the film industry.

“It’s a bit of muscle memory, you know what I mean? I did it for so long that it’s like a process: I just fell back into it. But he feels a little bit different,” he notes. Regarding Jamie Foxx, the actress assures her that she feels nervous and excited about her reunion with the actor from The Avenger and the Pixar animated film, Soul.

“I’ve done two movies with Jamie Foxx, which is amazing. The last movie I did was annie with Jamie, so the first movie back will be this one with him.” “He’s so cool, he’s so easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented. And I know that being able to work with him will be a lot of fun. I’m nervous because I have to listen to Jamie. He is like a racehorse and I just want to be able to support him along the way.”

With 50 years of acting career, Diaz will share the screen with Foxx in the film where we will see her again in her first debut after her retirement, in a plot with touches of action and comedy that will hit the platform next year and will begin filming in the next few months.