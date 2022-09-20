Britney Spears in a fight with Selena Gómez, Christina Aguilera and Paris Hilton — Noticias en la Mira con Lourdes Mendoza

The interpreter of the super hit “Baby One More Time”, Britney Spears got into a fight with two of her best friends: Paris Hilton Y Selena Gomezall for one controversial publication on his Instagram account where he made a comment derogatory about Christina Aguilera’s body.

After said comments, the three artists gave unfollow on Instagram to Britney.

The post is an image with a quote from Rodney Dangerfield and in the description Britney Spears wrote that if she had the dancers that Christina Aguilera has she would have looked extremely small.

“I found out there was only one way to look skinny: dating fat people,” Britney Spears posted on her Instagram.

This image not only caused rejection among her followers, because her friends marked their distance from the singer, since Gómez and Hilton have always expressed their support for the singer of Toxic, they consider that this act of body shaming towards Christina was very out of place.

But what caused even more controversy was the video that Spears shared some time after Selena Gómez stopped following her, because in this you see the former Disney girl dance while listening to a song by Justin Bieber, said post was accompanied by a strong message.

“Feeling myself with Justin Bieber… Offended? 🤷🏼 ♀️?? Do not look at me 😝!!! Spears wrote.

Immediately on social networks a stir began, because Selena Gómez is the ex-girlfriend of singer Justin Bieber.

Britney’s apology

Britney Spears stated that she did not want to call Christina or her dancers fat.

She also thanked Aguilera for inspiring her, declared herself a fan of the singer’s work and clarified that with her publication she did not intend to harm anyone, it was simply a discussion about her own problems.

I was in no way criticizing Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is! I flew in to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference in our people on stage! I didn’t even mention Christina, Britney wrote.

So far Selena Gomez, Christina Aguilera and Paris Hilton have not made any statements in this regard.

