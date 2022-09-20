ballet enchants on social networks

Oriana Sabatini follows Dybala to Rome: the woman enchants the capital and not only with her latest ballet. Social delirium.

Oriana Sabatini sparkles in the capital: Lady Dybala is very happy with the experience of her partner who finds motivation and determination in Rome after the years at Juventus and an understated epilogue in Turin. Now she changes everything, but she doesn’t want to get back on track even with respect to the World Cup. Dybala is struggling with some muscle achesbut he still wants to try to go to Qatar: the World Cup is within his reach, everything will depend on the extent of the injury.

It shouldn’t be a big deal: the Argentine has already suffered from flexor discomfort, but extreme caution is required. Net of adversity, Dybala is there: both for Roma and for the national team. Argentina awaits him. In the meantime, Oriana makes the difference: “I’ll follow Dybala wherever he goes”. This availability and the desire not to abandon one’s partner made the Roma public and not only thrilled.

Oriana Sabatini, lady Dybala excites the fans: the ballet is breathtaking

Heat, to be honest, also due to the young woman’s profession: Oriana is a singer and dancer. A real institution in Argentina. They call her “the Shakira of South America”: the evidence is easily found on social media. Her latest work got aficionados to dance, but she dances too. The young woman, in fact, on TikTok invited fans to redo the choreography that she would have shown: just like Shakira did on the occasion of her latest work.

The movements are quite similar: the pelvis is hypnotic, as are the hips as they wriggle in favor of the camera. Seduction and harmony break into the hearts of fans: the video collects, in no time at all, records of views. Thousands of people interested and ideally kidnapped by Oriana which has already conquered its new admirers: in the capital we return to dance the Argentine tango. Both for the goals of her partner, but also for her choreography that always leave you speechless: the fans, between goals and dance moves, do not stop dreaming.