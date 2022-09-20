Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine will star in the film The Idea of ​​You – La Cosa Cine

Anne Hathaway He has a new project on his hands. The actress will be the protagonist of the next film of Amazon Prive Videowhich was titled The Idea of ​​You. Next to her will be Nicholas Galitzine (Purple Hearts).

The story is based on the homonymous novel by Robinne readwhich is inspired by the singer Harry Styles when i was in the band one direction. “It centers on Sophie (Hathaway), a 40-year-old divorced mother. Her husband left her for a younger woman and canceled her trip to Coachella with her 15-year-old daughter. Sophie decides to go in her place and while she is at the music festival, she meets 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Galitzine), the singer of the popular band August Moon”, the synopsis says.

The film will begin production in October. It will be led by Michael Showalter (The Eyes of Tammy Faye, The Dropout) and adapted by Jennifer Westfeldtwho will also serve as executive producer.

Source: Deadlines.

