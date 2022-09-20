Angelina Jolie’s jeans that stylize the legs

They can never miss jeans cigarette because, without a doubt, they are the ones that feel the best. This is how the goddess of basics has shown us once again, the gorgeous Angelina Jolie. Get inspired by how she wears them and what she combines them with to stylize her legs.

Gone are the midi dresses, tops or those very summery garments to give way to jeans. How could it be otherwise? Angelina Jolie It is the queen of basic and elegant garments, but always with the guaranteed success. So she has confirmed it to us.

Inspirational: The jeans anklets of Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie, every once in a while, he is able to succumb to his looks. She almost always does it in the best possible way. Just as she does it with one of the elegant classics of any wardrobe, which resists any kind of passing trends, this time he delights us with a very cool outfit.

The goal: stylize the legs

There have been countless occasions where the actress has been seen as a style benchmark with her day-to-day looks. In that way, she is a great inspirer to look jeans both day and night, or simply for that return to routine.

It’s about the Jeans most versatile ankle brace ever. Just as they are simple, they are light like capris and the most comfortable that can be worn on any type of occasion. The best thing is that they feel good and do not go out of style, since they are a basic that can be combined in a thousand ways.

The jeans skinny blacks that you prefer Angelina Jolie to slim the legs. Source: Telva

Skinny jeans: Angelina Jolie prefers them black

It is worth remembering that they became famous back in the 60s. From that moment until today, they managed to consolidate themselves in the feminine wardrobe of many women and because of their cut, which reaches the end of the ankle. But, the best thing is that they enhance and stylize the legs.

Angelina Jolie and its jeans black combined with a white shirt – Source: EkaHouse.

Finally, they can be worn in summer as well as in autumn and spring. There is no doubt that these jeans they are a garment that should be added to the list of basics, just as you wear them Angelina Jolie this time, with a loose white shirt.

She prefers the jeans black and you? Tell us.

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.