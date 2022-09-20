anatomy of a crazy market rumor

LONDON – This story of Neymar at the Juventus has crossed the borders and bounces between the editorial offices of Paris and Madrid accompanied by the craving for click and some background giggles. Because, let’s clarify it immediately, at this moment it is positioned between the highly improbable and almost ridiculous . But you never have to underestimate nothing in magical circus of the transfer market and therefore the scenario must always be analyzed, if only to understand how such a sensational voice comes out.

THE TROUBLES OF PSG – PSG has big problems. He must take out at least six playersbut in the list of redundancies of the new ds Campos there are about ten names. The goal is lighten the very heavy expenses of the club of some golden salary: not that club ownership has any problems, but it is an attempt to give credibility to the financial viability of the club that has just signed a contract that will cost something like 300 millions to hold back Mbappé in Paris. And Neymarin that list, has it salary highest of all: 36 million euros net per season, which weighs something like gross 70 million gross. And already here we could stop, because even with the tax breaks of the growth decree, Neymar would weigh for 55 million euros on the salarythat Maurizio Arrivabene is trying to downsize and in which it will be necessary to fit Paul’s salary, which is decidedly less cumbersome Pogba.

WHY ALLA JUVE? – But one of the reasons why Neymar ended up on the Campos sales list is also because his performance, in recent seasons, has not been absolutely proportional to the costs, including injuries, the many disciplinary cases and the poorly incisive performance in Champions League matches League (9 goals in the last three years, zero in the last). In short, not really an inviting business, counting also the 22 games lost through injury in the last season and 19 in the penultimate. And here too we could stop.