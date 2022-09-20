Ana de Armas, from teen idol to star in Hollywood

The San Sebastian Film Festival is preparing to receive one of the biggest stars in today’s cinema: Ana de Armas (34 years old). The Spanish-Cuban actress will land in Donostia to present her latest film, ‘Blonde’, in which she plays the ‘Hollywood blonde’, Marilyn Monroe. The screening of the film will take place this Saturday 24 at the Victoria Eugenia Theater at 7:00 p.m.

Ana de Armas will visit the Zinemaldia with a film that, according to her producer, Brad Pitt, is one of the big bets for the Oscars. The film is based on the homonymous ninth by Joyce Carol Oates in which, in its more than 700 pages, she tries to meet Norma Jeane Mortenson, the woman who hid under the name of Marilyn Monroe.

It will not be the first time that the interpreter has participated in Zinemaldia. Ana de Armas has repeatedly walked the red carpet in San Sebastian, one of the first times in 2010 for the movie ‘Gru, my favorite villain’. A significant sample of the meteoric projection of that girl who arrived in Spain when she was barely 18 years old with the dream of making a place for herself in the world of cinema.

David Bisbal, Ana de Armas and Florentino Fernández, during the presentation of ‘Gru, my favorite villain’ in 2010. /



NAGORE IRAOLA



Perhaps, for many, she is still that young teenager who appeared every week on Antena 3 in the series ‘El Internado’. The role that she served as a springboard to what she is today. For six seasons, Ana de Armas was Carolina Leal, one more student at the La Laguna Negra school. There she began to attract attention in one of the most successful series for teenagers, along with a cast of young talents who, like her, have also made a name for themselves in the world of interpretation. Yon González, Blanca Suárez, Elena Furiase or Martiño Rivas were her classmates during that time.

But Ana wanted more. After several series like ‘Hispania’ or movies like ‘Lies y Gordas’ (2009), she made the decision in 2014 to cross the pond and move to Hollywood in search of new interpretive challenges. Her beginnings were not easy. Without knowing English, she had to start from the bottom to find a place in the mecca of cinema. Her first opportunity came the following year. After several months of castings and interviews, she participated in ‘Knock Knock’, a horror thriller with Keanu Reeves. That same year, and also with the protagonist of ‘Matrix’, she appeared in ‘The daughter of God’.

He had to wait a couple of years for his first big movie in Los Angeles. Thirty-five years after the premiere of Blade Runner, Harrison Ford returned to fight against the ‘replicants’ in ‘Blade Runner 2047’ with the help of Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas had the opportunity to participate in a film that moved many nostalgic for the cinema of the 80s and new lovers of the futuristic world and science fiction.

Ana de Armas began to carve out an important niche within the American industry. Together with Penelope Cruz and Wagner Moura (Pablo Escobar in the Netflix series ‘Narcos’), she participated in the film ‘La red avispa’. This film was the last one that brought the actress closer to the San Sebastian festival. Although not in person, Ana de Armas appeared on the Zinemaldia screens thanks to this film presented by Penélope Cruz the same year that she was awarded the Donostia Award.

But without a doubt, the greatest successes of Ana de Armas have come in recent years. Her great performance in ‘Daggers in the back’, in which she shone alongside Daniel Craig, earned her an Arena Globe nomination. We will not know if the ‘feeling’ between both actors influenced the Hispanic-Cuban to appear in the latest James Bond film: ‘No time to die’. A film in which the winner of the Oscar for ‘best actor’, Rami Malek, also participated.

His love life has also given much to talk about. Shortly after landing in the United States, Ana de Armas began a relationship with actor Ben Affleck. Both met on the set of ‘Deep Water’. During the months of confinement they were one of the favorite couples of Internet users. On a daily basis they shared their lives with their pets and the children of the actor in their house. But the spark between them, as quickly as it flared, it went out. After a year of dating, Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck parted ways. In fact, the actor is in love again. A little over a year ago it became official that she had rekindled the flame of her love with her ex-girlfriend Jennifer López and this summer the couple has sung the ‘yes, I want’.

The same cannot be said for Ana de Armas. Since then there have been many names that have surrounded her figure, but, at least as far as is known, none have ended in a formal relationship. The last of the love rumors related to the actress is Chris Evans. The movie ‘Knives Out’ gave rise to a beautiful friendship between the two. In fact, they have been seen together on more than one occasion, which has been enough for many to believe that their relationship has taken another step.

However, all the theories, although they are still possible, have been blown up in recent days. Ana de Armas is on tour at all the summer festivals and, of course, she was one of the figures at the one in Venice. The surprise is that she didn’t do it alone. She was accompanied by Paul Boukadakis, the vice president of the dating application Tinder. Although they met the old absence. Both coincided during the filming of the movie Deep Water when the Hispanic-Cuban was still with Ben Affleck. According to magazines such as Elle, the relationship between Ana de Armas and Boukadakis is going “from strength to strength” and they would even have moved next to a New York apartment.