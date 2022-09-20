Alexandra Daddario shows off her bikini body in a daring jump into the pool – Inquisitr





flaunts her dazzling figure in a yellow bikini while enjoying a dip in the pool. the actress of The White Lotus She just received the Emmy Awards, but earlier this month she showed little energy in the pool when she showed off her sensational figure. Alexandra posted for her army of Instagram followers showing off her slightly quirky edge: Instead of posing, the blue-eyed beauty herself took a candid photo of her as she jumped into a pool.

Alexandra opted for a slinky, one-shoulder design as she dove into the water, celebrates the Emmys, and writes, “Emmy weekend jump!!!”

Alexandra has enjoyed immense success with The White Lotus– the HBO series took her to Hawaii to film it, even during the pandemic. “It was just us, and it was very surreal. We shot at the Four Seasons in Maui, so we were the first group of people to be in the hotel since March, and it was a ghost town. It’s a huge hotel, and when I first arrived Once, no one was there. It was very strange. And then people started coming as the world started to open up,” she told Byrdie about filming on location.

However, Daddario had company. “I was in quarantine with Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton and all these beautiful actors. We were all in this together, and I was able to sit on the beach and watch the sunset every night with all these wonderful people. So I had a very strange pandemic because there were very funny people around me. We always had Coolidge there to make us laugh,” he said. he added she.

Noting the strange set up of filming during the height of the lockdowns, the Alo Yoga ambassador further stated, "Working was very strange because it wasn't a normal setting." You're trying to make it normal, but if you were within six feet of someone who tested positive, you automatically went into quarantine. So there is this fear of even being around people."

Daddario is enjoying professional growth elsewhere and is now at the helm of Alo Yoga and Aerie.

“I put my phone down on top of dozens of books and a box of unpacked dishes and it used the 10 second timer @alo,” she wrote on Instagram while promoting the brand. Alo Yoga is also fronted by supermodel Kendall Jenner. Daddario also continues her dealings with luxury designer Dior.



