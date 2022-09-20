A cappuccino with Sconcerti: Allegri is right, this Juve is virtual. Missing the players on which it was built | First page

I take one Juve randomly three years ago, that of Sarri: it was Szczesny, Cuadrado, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo. On the bench were Buffon, De Ligt, Danilo, Rabiot, Dybala, Mandzukic. I take yesterday’s formation in Monza: Perin, Danilo, Bremer, Gatti, De Sciglio; McKennie, Paredes, Miretti; By Maria, Vlahovic, Kostic. On the bench, Soulé, Kean, Barbieri, Fagioli, Iling-Junior, Barrenechea. Nothing can justify the ugly Juve of now, much less the match in Monza, but a question arises spontaneously: what has happened in these three years at Juve, inside Juve?

Because the difference is huge. So Sarri he said it was an unstoppable team, but it was a good team. For that of today Merry he found another adjective: è virtual. That is, it is not true, the players on which it was built are missing. This is a big, undoubted reality. This is not Juve. He attacks the coach and is understandable. The absence of society is attacked, and this is less true. At the end of the game the highest in rank after Agnelli, Arrivabene said that kicking Allegri out would be madness. The company then intervened, did its duty in front of the people and the team. The question remains: what has happened in these three years?