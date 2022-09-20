8GB of RAM and 512GB in SSD for 8,999 pesos and up to 12 MSI

We already talked to you before about the Kingston A400 Sata format SSDs with storage of 240GB and 480GBideal to renew your laptop or PC and that you can still find from 456 pesos in Amazon Mexico.

If what you are looking for is a laptop at a good price to work or study, today we bring you the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 that you normally find it for 15,999 pesos, but now you can buy it at amazon mexico for 8,999 pesos.





Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Ryzen 3 8GB/512Gb SSD

This product is sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico, they have free shipping for all users and if you have an Amazon Prime subscription you can enjoy next day deliveries, depending on your city. You can also choose to pay over 12 months without interest and add damage coverage for up to three years if you wish.

This laptop has a 14-inch IPS screen with Full HD resolutionpowered by a AMD Ryzen 3 processor 3300U and integrated graphics card. It is accompanied by a configuration of 8GB for RAM and 512GB for solid state storage (SSD).

The IdeaPad 3 also features a fingerprint sensorprivacy button for integrated webcam and compatibility with Dolby Atmos sound. In terms of connectivity, it has three USB type A ports, an HDMI, an SD card reader and a Jack 3.5 port to connect our headphones.

This laptop includes Windows 11 so it is ideal for your day-to-day tasks and work, it has an elegant and light design, and you can find it available in Abyss Blue color.





