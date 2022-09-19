Zendaya’s white dress at London Fashion Week is a dream

You go girl: a few days after the double that made the history of cinema, Zendaya charmed everyone with a long white dress that goes right into the moments we won’t forget of London Fashion Week – punctuated, marked and inevitably conditioned by the death of Queen Elizabeth. The British actress, who won not one, but two awards for her performance in the drama series Euphoria at the 74th Emmy Awards, she unveiled a surrealist-inspired dress that immediately stole the show.

Sunday morning, Law Roach (@LuxuryLaw) shared a video of the Euphoria posing with the calla lily dress in front of a white wall. “Collected from a beautiful garden […] a lily named Zendaya wearing Loewe, ”he wrote under the brief behind the scenes, thanking Jonathan Anderson and commenting, with a play on words,“ Impeccable ”. All on the notes of a song sung by Scarlett Rose.

When then in the late afternoon – Italian time, ndathe post published by Zendaya herself has arrived, no one knew when he would be able to recover from his beauty: “Omg omg omg omg”, wrote Jonathan Anderson himself (@ Jonathan.Anderson), followed by Storm Reid (@StormReid), who sighed “Oh my goodness Z” , “Just wow”; and from (commentary) “I am at loss” Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron).

Zendaya’s dress at London Fashion Week is the white dress that anticipates Loewe’s SS 2023 collection

The corset dress reminiscent of an enchanting white lily unveiled by Zendaya and JW Anderson during London Fashion Week is ethereal. With the long white train sinuously descending to touch the floor, it is a (great) first taste of Loewe’s new summer collection.

This is not the first time that Zendaya wears Loewe, interpreting a dress designed by Jonathan Anderson. Raise your hand if you haven’t forgotten the very long dress in gray fabric with golden corset inspired by the concept behind the collection Body Meets Dress, Dress Meets Body by Rei Kawakubo and worn by the actress of Dunes with golden earrings and golden pump Laboutin in Los Angeles.