Xiaomi drops the price of one of its most powerful monsters

You have the opportunity to get a powerful and complete Xiaomi. It falls in price, but the units are few.

I have not recommended it as much as I should, but it is a very good purchase. The LITTLE F4 5G falls to the €389 in its most powerful version, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You have the opportunity to receive it at home quickly and for free with AliExpress Plaza. No hassles or worries.

A beautiful design, a display with powerful colors, a chip with a lot of brute force and practically everything else you could need. The smartphone of Xiaomi It is a purchase to get a lot of mileage, a complete device that will accompany you for many years.

LITTLE F4 5G Buy on AliExpress: POCO F4 5G

This Xiaomi is a real beast

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory

6.67″ Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen

3 rear cameras

4,500 mAh battery with fast charge at 67W

USB-C, NFC and 5G

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 acts as conductor in this POCO. We are talking about a powerful chip that will stand up to the most demanding applications, you will have no complaint about the performance of our protagonist. As you know, you get the most complete version of all, with some interesting 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

On the Chinese device front, a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. It exudes color and moves at full speed, you will enjoy the best multimedia content to the fullest. But be careful, when you try a screen like this you can’t go back, it’s hooked.

You will take good pictures in all kinds of scenarios thanks to the triple camera of this little. Count with one a 64 megapixel main cameraa wide angle 8 megapixels and a macro sensing 2 megapixel. On the other hand, on the front, a 20 megapixel camera for your selfies.

The battery of our protagonist reaches the 4,500mAh and it has a powerful 67W fast charge. Do you have to leave home and only have 5% left? Don’t worry, with just a few minutes connected this POCO is capable of recovering hours and hours of energy. The Xiaomi mobile does not lack anything, either 5G and NFC connectivity.

The POCO F4 5G is a mobile that gives you a lot of value for your money, a device with which you will enjoy great performance for years. If you are looking for a powerful terminal but do not want to spend an exorbitant figure, this POCO is a very good option.

