WWE ruled out the appearance of a major superstar on SmackDown

WWE changed plans and made a company superstar not appear in a segment of SmackDown.

Last Friday, WWE held a new episode of Firday Night SmackDown in which Damage CTRL gave a promo and, right after, Bayley had her first match on the blue brand since mid-2020. Her rival was Raquel Rodriguez and the Champion SmackDown Women with the longest reign in history got the victory over Raquel.

After the match, Damage CTRL attacked Rodriguez and Shotzi came to his aid, but this was not the original idea. As reported by Fightful Select, the idea was that Liv Morgan, champion of the brand, was included in the segment in some way, although it has not been confirmed if it would be to help Raquel.

Liv Morgan did appear later to interrupt a Kayla Braxton interview with Ronda Rousey. During the last few months, Shotzi’s prominence on television has been practically nil, so introducing her to an alliance with Raquel Rodriguez could mean the beginning of a new stage in her career.

