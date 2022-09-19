WWE Raw: spoilers for the show on September 19, 2022

WWE celebrates tonight a new episode of Monday Night Raw at the Sap Center in San Jose, CA, an event that will be broadcast live on USA Network. The company has announced two matches for the show and more information about what we will see on screen has been revealed in the last hour.

Sean Ross Sapp, a journalist for Fightful, has revealed that the fight between Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins for the WWE United States Championship will have a long duration. This means that it is expected to occupy a significant space in programming time. It hasn’t been confirmed if anyone is going to step in, though Riddle has been confirmed behind the scenes.

On the other hand, it is expected special Damage CTRL celebration. Dakota Kai and IYO Sky won the Women’s Tag Team Championship last week after beating Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez. According to Sapp, a planned golf cart and limo have been planned for the segment. Bayley is also scheduled to appear.

In addition, it is planned that The Miz presents a new edition of Miz TV. Your guest has not been confirmed. Dexter Lumis could intervene in the segment since Sapp has been so indicated. “Dexter Lumis is supposed to be in the ring at some point during the show,” Sapp wrote on Fightful Select.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Extreme Rules and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.