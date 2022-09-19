WWE announces two WarGames matches for Survivor Series 2022

WWE has just confirmed through its official public relations account that this year they will take place two fights with stipulation WarGames at Survivor Series.

“As The @Ringer has exclusively reported, WWE Survivor Series will feature two WarGames matches. Survivor Series WarGames will take place on 11/26 from @tdgarden and will be broadcast live exclusively on @PeacockTV in the US and on @WWENetwork in the rest of the world.”

In addition to that, in the interview with Triple H published by The Ringer, the creative head of WWE has provided some additional details about these two special bouts for the event. As revealed, one of the WarGames will star fighters from the cast maleand the other by cast fighters feminine.

“We’ll have a Men’s and one women’s WarGames. Survivor Series lore has fluctuated and changed slightly over time, but this will be similar to it. It will not be RAW against SmackDown. It will be much more geared towards telling a history“.

“I still see it with the traditional Survivor Series component included, because it’s great teams of people competing. We’ve just increased the stakes with the WarGames and we’ve done evolve“.

Although WWE has held several WarGames in NXT, this will be the first time that they take place on the company’s main roster, and Paul Levesque (Triple H) has justified his decision by highlighting the need for the Survivor Series event to progress.

“Survivor Series has been an incredible event for 36 years and it needs to evolve a bit. This year seemed like the right moment to do it,” Levesque said.

“We’re going to go to TD Garden in Boston on the 26th (November), and we’ve already almost sold out tickets without announcing this. But you know, this is about serving our fans. I want to give them all they can have“.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Extreme Rules and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.