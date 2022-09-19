Woody Allen and his boundless love for his city. Review

With “A rainy day in New York”, Woody Allen returns to the big screen to tell about his city, in which the various alternations of the protagonists do nothing but surround the real protagonist of the film, a New York enveloped in pouring rain .

La Pellicola, released in theaters in 2020, one year behind schedule due to pandemic, boasts a young cast and totally in the part, with a Timothée Chalamet good at moving in the role of Gatsby (Allen’s alter ego) always proving believable, an Elle Fanning with perfect comedic tempos and the revelation of the film: the singer Selena Gomez.

The protagonists of the film are two sweethearts, Gatsby (played by Chalamet) and Ashleigh (played by Fanning), who takes care of the university newspaper where they met and both study. Ashleigh was given the task of interviewing an established independent director and thanks to this excuse Gatsby proposes to the girl to spend a romantic weekend in the Big Apple, where the interview is scheduled.

He comes from Manhattan and can’t wait to show his girlfriend his hometown and favorite places, but just one day will be enough, between the girl’s acquaintance with a famous actor, a series of unexpected events and Gatsby’s unexpected meeting with her old friend Chan (Selena Gomez) to change the fate of the story between two protagonists.

“The city has taken over” says the character of Chalamet at a certain point in the film to his mother to explain the improbable stay in New York, and as for the protagonists, even for us spectators the City takes over everything else.

Just like in “Manhattan” (1979) New York comes out of its role as a simple frame for the events narrated and becomes the true protagonist of the film and the viewer is captured by its views and its atmospheres. This game of sensations Allen manages to put it into practice very well through all the stylistic features most dear to him: a city photographed with autumnal colors; jazz with old songs played on the piano; various citations to old films and high-level authors and his style of romantic comedy filtered through philosophical and sentimental reflections.

As previously said, the whole cast is also good at always being partly and known for a surprising Selena Gomez and a Timothée Chalamet now on the way to the Olympus of the actors of the new generation.

In conclusion, in his 49° movie, Woody Allen rediscovers a sensitivity full of romantic impulses, like (** Warning Spoiler **) the final kiss under the clock in Central Park or the ballad played by Gatsby on the piano; comic and other reflective moments, but always narrated with a certain freshness and never didactic.

The now 83-year-old director still manages very well to reflect himself in young characters, far from him, as if those guys were looking with his gaze and feeling his feelings in the face of a romanticism that is perhaps lost, even if not entirely, because as he says the character of Gomez: “there are still those who bet on something romantic, in old songs or in seeing themselves under a clock … ” and Allen is one of them.