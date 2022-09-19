Why Ted DiBiase SHOULD be recognized as WWE World Champion?

Ted DiBiase He is one of the many fighters who lacked a world title in his history, although he had many regional belts in the territories sanctioned by the NWA, in addition to winning the NWA Unified National Championship (one of those that form the Triple Crown) at All Japan in 1983.

However, once he was hired by WWE, his starting aspirations diminished, because in those times the WWF World Heavyweight Championship It was monopolized by Hulk Hogan, and that is why several former world champions who came to the McMahon company in those days (as Rick Martell and Curt Hennig), they were also unable to own WWF gold.

► When Ted DiBiase had the World Championship in WWE

As you will remember, at the end of the event The Main Event, on February 5, 1988, Andre the Giant controversially (and with some sabotage) beat the then champion hulk hogan to win his first and only world title.

A few minutes later he decided to give up the title to give it to DiBiase, so he became the new world monarch of the then World Wrestling Federation.

A few days later, on February 13, the president of WWE, jack tuney, announced that the headline change was invalid, and decided to vacate the championship.

However, this is something that DiBiase could change, since he started a campaign since the middle of last year that his reign be recognized, there are some points that could be presented in his favor, especially using the strange logic of WWE.

► First test: Why did it take so long to not recognize the title?

If there is something that we have seen for years in WWE, it is that in situations similar to that of DiBiase’s reign, an authority figure immediately appears to request that the fight be restarted or to annul the result. That is, the triumph is not recognized from the moment it occurs.

Clear examples would be Chris Jericho in 2000 when he beat Triple H, Chris Benoit beating The Rock the same year, o Rob Van Dam beating the Undertaker in 2002.

When the result is reversed by allowing more time to pass, the reign has been recognized. as it happened with daniel bryan in 2013, as he won the championship in night of champions and the next day he was stripped of it. But that reign goes into Bryan’s history.

In the case of DiBiase, he held the title from February 5 to 13, 1988, and even had a starting defense against Bam Bam Bigelow on February 8. And a week later, Jack Tunney announced that he did not recognize DiBiase’s reign and did recognize André’s.

DiBiase and André’s story was inspired by what happened five years ago, on March 20, 1983, in Georgia Championship Wrestling, when “Killer” Tim Brooks he won the NWA National Heavyweight Championship a Paul Orndorff, and then sold it to Larry Zbyszko, who was champion for 40 days until the president of the NWA, Bob Gegel, announced that his reign was not recognized by the alliance, leaving the belt vacant.

► Second test: Why has giving away a championship sometimes been legal?

In the history of the fight we have seen that if a fighter is unable to defend his title, he can choose another to defend him. And also give up the championship in favor of another fighter.

In June 1998, Booker T won the WCW TV Championship, but by August he was injured and handed over to his brother Stevie Ray to defend him. Ray exposed it to Lizmark Jr., and then lost it to Chris Jericho.

The following year, in WWE, there was another similar case. Jeff Jarrett won the titles Intercontinental and European in summer slam a D’Lo Brown with the help of MarkHenry, and the next day, Jarrett handed the European title to Henry as a thank you.

In 2019, Mistery King he won the United States Championship a samoan joesuffered an injury, and after the controversial ending, Mysterio relinquished the title and returned it to Joe, marking the start of the Samoan’s second reign as American monarch.

► Third Test: Everyone has a price

This would be the ultimate test. As we said, the story was inspired by the Brooks-Zbyszko case, which happened in Georgia (where the programmer was Ole Anderson). That time, Zbyszko was said to have paid Brooks $25,000 for the title. DiBiase did not pay André directly for the title, as he was already at his service, since he had bought the French giant’s contract from Bobby Heenan for a million dollars, this after Hulk Hogan refused to sell the title to DiBiase.

Now we proceed to dismantle the logic of WWE: Raw Reunion 2019, Alundra Blaze had won the Championship 24/7, was about to recreate his scene of throwing the title in the trash, but Dibiase arrived and bought him the belt, so the Million Dollar Man was recognized officially by WWE like new Champion 24/7.

That is, is it valid to buy a championship from another fighter and declare it official in 2019 and it is not valid to have done the same thing 30 years earlier? DESPITE DiBiase even defending the title in a WWE-sanctioned match?

So if you want to support DiBiase so that he has his deserved world title, enter the following link.