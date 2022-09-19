Why is Netflix premiering a top-tier series like ‘Dahmer’ behind the scenes?

The trailer for Dahmer from Netflix. It was the debut of Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, the man also known as the Milwaukee Cannibal, who between 1978 and 1991 dedicated himself to cannibalism and necrophilia in one of the darkest episodes in the United States. The video was as disturbing as one would expect from its creators, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, responsible for american horror story. But what was surprising about that video was the release date that was announced: September 21, just five days later, when it was not even included in the release calendar for the month.

On Netflix, it is common practice to only promote some of its titles, trusting that they will get enough views just for being placed among the novelties of the week in the catalog. But Dahmer a priori does not belong to this category. After all, it belongs to Ryan Murphy, the man who in 2018 signed an exclusivity contract with the company for 300 million. And while it may be a lack of confidence in the product, there is one thing that cannot be overlooked: Murphy is the man who found a way to circumvent the exclusivity agreement. Could it be that Netflix was despise?

‘Dahmer’

It focuses on Jeffrey Dahmer, the man also known as the Milwaukee Cannibal, who between 1978 and 1991 dedicated himself to cannibalism and necrophilia in one of the darkest episodes in the United States.

The writer-director-producer settled into Netflix in his prime. Murphy had carved out a niche for himself on television with the teenager Popular (1999-2001) and drama Nip/Tuck (2003-2010), which demonstrated the potential of American cable to propose more adult stories and, in this case, very twisted. After the premiere of the musical series glee (2009-2015), which became a cultural phenomenon from its pilot episode, and american horror story (2011-), his attractiveness skyrocketed.

The author, openly gay and with a swift pen, had the gift of being as recognizable as he was versatile: he moved from teen comedy to horror, interested both the public and the critics and had the gift of convincing Hollywood’s top stars. to encourage them to participate in their projects. You just have to see that he also launched the franchise american crime story (2016-), Feud (2017-), Pose (2018-2021) and even indulged in the whim of demonstrating that it could update the weekly case series with 9-1-1 (2018-). And who do you have on your agenda as recurring actors? Susan Sarandon, Catherine Zeta Jones, Penelope Cruz, Ricky Martin, John Travolta, Cuba Gooding Jr, Jessica Lange, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gloria Estefan, Ariana Grande and Clive Owen.

Ryan Murphy was the king when he signed for Netflix: he could work on different projects at the same time, he dazzled the public and the critics, and he was versatile in terms of genres

The $300 million deal was stratospheric but it was understood in the industry: Murphy had demonstrable successes in his portfolio and also had the ability to juggle multiple projects at the same time. In a company obsessed with volume of content and brand visibility, the writer ticked all the boxes to take advantage of the platform’s creative freedom. However, when he had to repeat his reign developed in 20th Century Fox Television, the author was left in a want and I can’t.

The Politicians (2019-2020), a political satire with Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Platt, settled for being a histrionic experiment out of favor with critics. Ratcheted (2020-), which functioned as a prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, read as a minor season of american horror story. Hollywoodwhich was nominated for an Emmy for best miniseries, could not save the furniture either, as indicated by a report in Los Angeles Magazine: “Netflix reached a $300 million deal with Ryan Murphy. Maybe it’s time to ask for a refund.” the biopic Halston (2021) with Ewan McGregor couldn’t redirect the conversation either.

Ryan Murphy has had a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame since 2018, when he signed with Netflix for $300 million. Paul Archuleta/Getty

The worst thing for Netflix is ​​that not only was he unable to repeat the successes for which he had been signed, but on top of that the creator found a way to circumvent his exclusivity contract. He had agreed with Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos that he would be able to continue working on his previous series as well as spin-offs. But, of course, the men of Netflix could not imagine that they would pay him 300 million to be especially prolific for Disney, his main competitor, which between 2017 and 2019 acquired 20th Century Fox.

I mean, while he was under the exclusive contract, he conceived 9-1-1: Lone Star, a spin-off of the firefighter series with Rob Lowe, which has already been running for three seasons. In Netflix they had to understand that he would be linked to american horror storywhich continues to be broadcast, but possibly they did not expect the existence of american horror stories in which, to make matters worse, he writes episodes. And, after bringing together Clive Owen, Edie Falco, Sarah Paulson and Margo Martindale in Impeachment: American Crime Storyis now preparing another series of the same franchise set in the famous Studio 54 nightclub.

Since signing with Netflix, he has created ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’, ‘American Sports Story’, ‘American Love Story’, ‘American Horror Stories’ for Disney

And, when the lack of success at Netflix began to sting, he publicly humiliated the company with the announcement that he would develop multiple projects for Disney. risen Feudwhich after talking about the enmity between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, would go on to talk about Truman Capote’s friendships. Feud: Capote’s WomenIn addition, it has a cast that gives to speak with Naomi Watts, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Diane Lane and Demi Moore in negotiations.

Projects were also announced. american love story Y american sports story that, despite telling new stories that have nothing to do with american horror story Y american crime story, count as series of the same franchise. “When Ryan Murphy came to us with these two spin-offs and the stories for american sports story Y american love storywe immediately jumped at the opportunity,” said John Landgraf, president of the Mickey Mouse FX channel, to add salt to the wound.

In short, Murphy took 300 million dollars to jump to Netflix and he, in turn, continued to work with his previous clients without even having to go through the courts. In this context, the non-existent promotion of Dahmer speaks for itself as the Murphy deal is expected to run out in 2023 with no renewal rumors.

Dahmer’s non-existent promotion speaks for itself as Murphy’s deal is expected to end in 2023