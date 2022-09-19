WhatsApp Plus 2022, free download APK: install the application on your Android | Download and Install APK Free | How to get WhatsApp Blue | NMRI EMCC | Peru pe | Colombia with | Mexico mx | united states usa usa | SPORT-PLAY

Do you want to know how to download free whatsapp plus 2022? In this note we will tell you how you can install the unofficial version of the well-known Meta instant messaging application and that it has been updated to a new version with many new features and improvements for all users. Review step by step how to get the app for free to enjoy all the features it has for Android phones.

In order to install WhatsApp Plus 2022 on your smartphone, you must not have the original application on your mobile, since your account could be banned. You also have to know that there are many dangerous download links and you could damage your cell phone, so it is advisable to access reliable web pages as we will let you know later. Pay attention to do it correctly and without taking risks.

How to download the WhatsApp Plus 2022 application?

WhatsApp Plus is not an official app, therefore, it is not in the Smartphone Store. In order to install it on your cell phone, you must download the APK and then we will show you the steps so you can do it:

First, download the new APK in this link .

. Then, install the APK and activate the option to install to unknown sources on Android.

You should keep in mind that when you download an application from outside the Google Play Store you must activate unknown sources.

Therefore, you must follow this path to activate it: Settings – Security – Unknown sources – Accept.

Finally, run the .apk file so that everything is ready and you can use the app.

What is needed to download WhatsApp Plus?

First, you need a smartphone with an Android operating system connected to the Internet to be able to download the APK of WhatsApp Plus with the steps that we gave you above. Also, remember that the app is approximately 40-50 MB in size, but when you install it you will probably need to have more space to store your chats and media files that are sent.

What are the benefits of using WhatsApp Plus?

WhatsApp Plus offers more customization features than its official version. It has the ability to schedule messages, activate “airplane mode” within the app and access to more emoticons that you can share in all your chats.

Another advantage of having this application is that it has a greater capacity to send multimedia files. The app allows you to send up to 50 MB, compared to 16 MB in the original app.

There are also more features like turning off read receipts and choosing which contacts can see it. Also, you can hide the phrase “online”. On the other hand, it is possible to activate notifications when the contacts connect and change the color and font in the chats.

SO YOU CAN RESTORE YOUR WHATSAPP BACKUP ON ANOTHER ANDROID CELL PHONE

First, check that WhatsApp have no pending updates.

have no pending updates. Now, open the application and click on the icon of the three vertical points that are located in the upper right corner.

Several options will be displayed, go to “Settings” > “chats” > “Backup” > “Save”.

Wait for the process to finish, it could take a few minutes.

Proceed to uninstall WhatsApp on the old cell phone, and on the new device install the messaging app.

on the old cell phone, and on the new device install the messaging app. Remember to have placed your SIM card in the new equipment that you will use. Open the app and follow the steps to register your account.

Add your phone number, wait for the automatic confirmation code to arrive, and you will reach a point where WhatsApp will ask you if you want to restore the last backup.

WHY CAN’T YOU SEE THE LAST TIME OF WHATSAPP CONNECTION

There are several reasons why you cannot see your partner’s last WhatsApp connection time.

One of them is that she or he decided to hide it from everyone.

For that you must go to Settings, Account, Privacy and Hide for all last connection time.

Another reason is that he does not have you scheduled on WhatsApp.

Simply tell it to register your number and you’re good to go.

Also, that person may have removed you from their contacts.

As a last resort, he may have blocked you or switched phones.

Always remember to keep in touch with him or her to avoid bad times.

Only use this WhatsApp trick as long as you know the real reasons why the last connection time is hidden.

