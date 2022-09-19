What to watch today on TV? Monday, September 19, 2022 | TV

12.25 / AMC

‘In the heart of the sea’

In the Heart of the Sea. USA, 2015 (120 minutes). Director: Ron Howard. Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Benjamin Walker.

An intense adventure film that recreates the events that inspired Herman Melville to write his monumental Moby-Dick. Along with a solid portrayal of characters, its mise-en-scène exudes an adventurous spirit and strives to escape stereotypes and commonplaces while combining great action sequences with classic images.

19.40 / WE ARE

‘The year of lights’

Spain, 1986 (104 minutes). Director: Fernando Trueba. Interpreters: Jorge Sanz, Maribel Verdú, Manuel Alexandre.

Fernando Trueba’s fifth film moved away from the intentions of his two previous successes, coarse salt Y Be unfaithful and do not look with whom, to delve into more intimate territories and fill his images with remarkable tenderness. the year of lights It is an intense portrait of the adolescent universe, with warm intentions, supported by a script by Rafael Azcona and Trueba himself, which places the action in the post-war period, but with the aim of avoiding clichéd views. Trueba approaches his protagonist couple with the precise tenderness and lets some bitter grounds gradually take over the story. In this way, he achieves a film as simple as it is emotional.

20.00 / TCM

‘Electric Horseman’

The Electric Horseman. USA, 1979 (115 minutes). Director: Sidney Pollack. Cast: Robert Redford, Jane Fonda, Willie Nelson.

A former world rodeo champion makes a living doing advertising with his horse. When he, fed up, flees to the mountains, a journalist will follow him in search of a report. Sidney Pollack fuses with delicate western elegance, drama and comedy, lashes out again at the media and fills his fable with emotional ecological aromas.

21.45 / Antenna 3

‘El hormiguero’ receives a visit from Carlos Alcaraz

Pablo Motos opens the week in El hormiguero with a visit to the set by tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, who will review his career and talk about his immediate projects, in addition to facing questions from the ants Trancas and Barrancas. Alcaraz attends the program a week after winning the US Open and proclaiming himself the youngest number 1 in the history of the ATP ranking.

22.00 / The 2

‘Holidays in Rome’

Roman Holiday. USA, 1953 (113 minutes). Director: William Wyler. Cast: Gregory Peck, Audrey Hepburn, Eddie Albert.

The great William Wyler immerses himself in the territories of classic comedy, of a cinema that has been dead for many years. A princess fed up with court life runs away from the palace and walks the streets of Rome with an American journalist. They are Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck, so you can start enjoying yourself. The elegance of Wyler’s camera, which follows his characters almost modestly, and the script by Ian McLellan Hunter and John Dighton do the rest.

22.00 / Movistar Classics

‘The hit’

The Sting. USA, 1973 (115 minutes). Director: George Roy Hill. Cast: Paul Newman, Robert Redford, Robert Shaw.

George Roy Hill brought Newman and Redford together again, four years after the legendary Two men and one destiny, to turn them into two high-ranking swindlers. Among the interesting tricks of The hit they find a succulent script that accumulates twists that upset the story and an aesthetic retro assumed by American cinema in its great productions of the early seventies. Roy Hill provides a staging of apparent transparency that skillfully plays with framing and depth of field.

22.00 / Movistar Action

‘Hellboy’

USA, 2004 (122 minutes). Director: Guillermo del Toro. Cast: Ron Perlman, John Hurt, Selma Blair, Rupert Evans.

The comic book hero created by Mike Mignola for the Dark Horse publishing house jumps onto the screen hand in hand with the great Guillermo del Toro. A) Yes, hell boy becomes a good sample of good commercial cinema created by an imaginative and forceful filmmaker who knows how to fill his film with unhealthy images and skillfully exploits the excellent special effects.

22.00 / The 1

‘MasterChef Celebrity’, in El Palmeral de Elche

The contestants of MasterChef Celebrity Tonight they face a challenge that combines pedaling and cooking, since with a series of stationary bicycles they must generate the energy necessary to work in the kitchen with each pedal stroke. Later, in the outdoor test, they will move to El Palmeral de Elche, in Alicante, an urban oasis with more than 200,000 palm trees where they will cook a menu by chef Rakel Cernicharo. Finally, in the elimination challenge, chef Hideki Matsuhisa will share his secrets to creating an Asian dish in 75 minutes.

22.30 / DMAX

New installment of ‘The Last Dance’

the documentary series The last Dance traces a portrait of the personal and sports figure of Michael Jordan. A production that moves to the interior of the NBA in the nineties, the time when the competition saw the emergence of one of the best basketball teams of all time, the Chicago Bulls.

22.45 / Antenna 3

Another appointment with the conflicts of the series ‘Brothers’

Nebahat sees Melissa holding hands with Kadir and forbids her to see him again. However, she will continue the relationship secretly from her mother, with the help of Doruk. This is one of the conflicts addressed in tonight’s episode of the Turkish series Brothers. A delivery that will also relate how Ömer begins to work giving private math lessons.

22.50 / Four

‘Viajeros Cuatro’, in Slovenia and Panama

Space Travelers Four marks the end of its fifth season and in tonight’s double installment it will offer two routes. The first of these will take Slovenia, its reporters to Slovenia, one of the largest forested areas in Europe. There, among other places, they will visit the Triglav National Park, the most important in the nation, with the Savica Waterfall, almost 80 meters high. The second destination of the program will be Panama, a country that is home to tropical forests, a desert, spectacular beaches on the Caribbean and Pacific coasts, a cosmopolitan city and one of the most famous infrastructures in the world, the Panama Canal. among its great attractions.

23.50 / CMT

‘Melancholia’

Melancholia. Denmark, 2011 (136 minutes). Director: Lars von Trier. Cast: Kirsten Dunst. Charlotte Gainsbourg.

The planet Melancholy is moving towards a collision with Earth, where, according to one of the characters in this summit by Lars von Trier, “life has been perverted”. Two years after turning women into an annihilating weapon in antichrist, Trier draws a double female portrait, that of a suffering bipolar young woman and her selfless sister, who orbits around her like Melancholy around the Earth. There are many who brand Trier as a misogynist, but it should not be forgotten that the sufferings of its female protagonists are caused by male evil (breaking waves Y dance in the dark) or mask their status as avenging angels (Dogville). On the other hand, it is enough to observe the trace of the petty character of Kiefer Sutherland in Melancholia to gauge which side the filmmaker is on. Trier delivers a film of unprecedented plastic beauty, of moving emotion, in which he shows the insignificance of social conventions in the face of cosmic grandeur while turning his female characters into symbols of purity in a world devoid of sensitivity and love.

0.45 / Movistar Spanish Cinema

‘The Pan’s Labyrinth’

Spain-Mexico, 2006 (112 minutes). Director: Guillermo del Toro. Cast: Sergi López, Maribel Verdú, Ivana Baquero.

After the surprising tone of phantasmagorical western that adopted The Devil’s backbone, Guillermo del Toro again approaches the interior of the Civil War. The Pan’s Labyrinth travels to rural Spain in 1944 to shape an evil tale centered on a girl who faces real and imagined terrors: a mysterious faun found in some ruins and a heartless and vile captain who stands as a paradigm of evil. In this way, fantasy and reality will walk hand in hand in a visual feast that unravels both social keys and dream refuges.

