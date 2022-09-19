Vucetich’s medical report after leaving by ambulance

Victor Manuel Vucetichtechnician of scratched, was withdrawn from the training of the regios by ambulance this Monday, September 19. The club released the medical report of “King Midas”, after different rumors that circulated on social networks.

Vucetich he was transferred to the hospital, after his pressure was lowered and it was by mere protocol. Some videos on social networks show Victor Manuel walking in the entrance of the sanatorium, where you will be evaluated.

The state of health of Víctor Manuel Vucetich

Through a statement, the royals reported the state of health of Vucetich, who was transferred to the hospital, after being stabilized by the team’s Medical Corps.

“The Monterrey Rayados Soccer Club informs that our technical director, Víctor Manuel Vucetich, presented a drop in blood pressure during the Rayado Training this Monday in El Barrial.

The Club’s medical team stabilized the technical director and, as a precaution, Vucetich was transferred to a hospital to be evaluated by his family doctor.

As soon as it is reviewed and your medical evaluation is complete, an updated medical report will be issued.”, says the statement.

