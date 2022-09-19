Vince Russo: “Only idiots enjoy WWE today”

Those who follow Super Fights know that occasionally we bring Vince Russo’s opinion about WWE news because it is always interesting to know the point of view of someone who has been in professional wrestling all his life as well as worked within the same company as a head writer. For example, the last times we echoed his words was to read that The Judgment Day seems like garbage, that he doesn’t see Austin Theroy as a star, or that he wants Roman Reigns to lose the Undisputed Universal Championship against The Rock.

► Vince Russo criticizes the current WWE

Although mostly his thoughts towards what happens in the organization, in its programs, in its stories, with its Superstars, is negative. In fact, in the statements that we now bring from you on the Legion of RAW podcast we read that In general terms, he does not like the product offered by WWE. He even insults those who enjoy it.

«You have to ask yourself a question when you sit down to watch Monday Night Raw and what you have to ask yourself is: is this program for me? And there is a very easy way to answer that question. Watch your TV, wipe the crap out of your eyes. Look at the people in the hallway, look at the people on the ramp. Look at the people in the first five to 10 rows of this show. Are you one of those people? Are you one of those homeless idiots? Grown men who have convinced themselves this crap is real. Because if you are one of them, then this show is for you. If you’re not, then it’s not. That’s the barometer. This is how you can tell if this sh*t show is for you«.

What do you think of Vince Russo’s words about WWE?