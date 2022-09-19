Velveteen Dream assault case closed



patrick clark (The Velveteen Dream in WWE) has been in the news again in recent days for reasons unrelated to wrestling. The fighter hinted at the use of cocaine in the NXT locker room while responding to the accusations made by EC3who claimed that Clark had tried to record his colleagues in the bathrooms with his cell phone.

But that’s not all, since Dream has also had problems with the law, being arrested on August 20 on charges of assault and trespassing on a property after being involved in an altercation with an employee of Club Orlandoa gym located in Florida.

However, the case against Clark has recently been closed, as reported by Mike Johnson, journalist for PW Insider. Similarly, the hearing scheduled for September 28 has been cancelled.

The reasons for such a decision can be found in the court records, which indicate that prosecutors believed they did not have enough to pursue the case against Clark and likely obtain a conviction. Because of that, the case was “unfit for prosecution”.

The arrest of Patrick Clark



TMZ had access to police records, which reported that Clark and a gym employee in Orlando got into an altercation when the former was asked to leave an area of ​​the gym that was about to be cleaned. Witnesses stated that Clark became “angry and defiant” toward the employee and ordered to leave the premises, but instead threatened to kill the employee. This led to a physical fight, in which Clark allegedly bit the man. Clark was taken into custody after authorities found teeth marks on “the man’s left chest, near his left armpit.”



Clark pleaded not guilty and was released on $1,200 bail.. That bond was returned to the person who deposited it on September 9.

Previous problems with the law

The arrest triggered a violation of Clark’s existing probation stemming from a November 2021 arrest by the Alamonte Springs Police Department. On that occasion, Clark was charged with possession of cocaine, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, destroying/altering/concealing physical evidence. and not have headlights/lighting devices on your vehicle. Clark was arrested for this violation and was jailed for 25 days in Seminole County, Florida. He was released on September 13.

In the meantime, the fighter recently went to social networks expressing his desire to return to WWE. His last fight in the company dates from December 23, 2020, in a weekly episode of NXT. On that occasion he fell defeated before Adam Cole in a single fight. In May 2021 he was released by the company. Since then, she has not been back in a ring.

