Vanguard in Freedom | Pretty but not smart – El Sol de Sinaloa

As in everything, the belief has been formed that girls cannot be pretty and intelligent, where they only serve to smile, but not to make tortillas by hand and that is very conflictive because since when has something had to be fought with other. Of course girls can be pretty, vain and intelligent and that’s not why they have to be judged by people without a hint of empathy; Although this chip has now been changed in people’s minds, many of them continue with the same ideologies where they do not accept that a woman can be the complete package.

And it is that, being feminine does not have to be a factor by which they cannot take you with the seriousness that you deserve, because that is the problem, that many times (if not in the majority) they do not take you Seriously, and that’s when they judge you, when they think that because you’re vain you can’t carry responsibilities or that you can’t get a good position, at your job, for example, but how bad they are. I speak for all those who get up earlier every day to get dressed and put on makeup after having cleaned their bedroom and headed to work, where that extra effort is made to achieve your goals with thin red heels.

Somehow, this is no longer so attractive because fashion and ways of thinking change, now what is comfortable and practical is sought, although formal fashion has also gone viral and without neglecting comfort because, in fact, it is He has accepted sneakers even with formal pants and being honest, at what point would we have thought we would get to this moment, and it’s funny, no.

It’s like saying that blondes don’t have their own opinion and just smile and affirm everything they say; I remember that movie that starred Reese Witherspoon as the character of Elle Woods where she has the firm conviction of studying law in one of the best and most fought universities, Harvard. And it is that at first no one takes her seriously because of her feminine and pink styles, but little by little they realize that she is very capable of graduating from Harvard.

And there are definitely a lot of movies related to this, but the most important thing is that there are a lot of people out there like Elle Woods who are judged by their physical appearance as well as their personality and that for me, makes me go back, instead, there are many others people who are focusing on being happy and let live; very good for them.

I firmly believe that regardless of whether you are flirty and have your own style, you should not be at odds with good taste in clothing and much less should you be judged (in any aspect of life) but when it comes to this, we must give it proper attention.

And finally, if at any time you become that person who makes a judgmental look when you see someone in heels or a skirt thinking that they will not do the job well, let me tell you that you will end up like Selma Blair, Vivian’s character in the film and then you will have to apologize for having put yourself in your place, for judging or judging, and there is nothing to be proud of that. And you, have you ever criticized a person for their physical appearance or have you believed that an attractive person does not have the ability to develop a job, just because of how they dress?

