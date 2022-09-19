Unveiled statue of Oribe Peralta in the Santos Modelo Territory

huge gesture. Oribe Peralta was immortalized in the house of Saintsthe team where he showed his best level, which took him to the National selection and where he lifted a Liga MX title.

Before the game against the braves of Ciudad Juarez, Orlegi Groupthe former Mexican soccer player and some former players of the institution, including the Hachita Luduena, unveiled the statue that will be found in the vicinity of the Santos Model Territory.

The statue is the figure of Brush celebrating a goal, which he scored in a semi-final against tigers and that meant the passage to the Final of the Closing 2012, tournament in which the Warriors raised the trophy of the Mexican championship.

In his speech, the winner of the gold medal in London 2012 He thanked his relatives for the support he received during his football career, mainly his two parents, assuring that he fulfilled the promise he made to them when he was young.

The statue is located next to the figures of other former players who marked an era and who managed to enter the history of the lagoon team for some of the achievements they obtained.

Subsequently, Oribe Peralta He jumped onto the pitch with the team’s players, all wearing the former attacker’s number, and wearing for one last time the uniform of Saints.

