Uncovered “Zac Efron’s lies” about his ‘new’ face

Zac Efron says he has damaged his jaw but a doctor accuses him of lying (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

There are many fans of ‘High School Musical’ and of the actor Zac Efron who have cried to heaven when they saw the new face, totally unrecognizable and swollen, of the artist, but what is true in his version of the matter?

Zac Efron has assured that his ‘new face’ is due to the fact that he literally almost died after a domestic fall. The actor has told his followers that he was running through his house when he slipped on a pair of socks and hit his jaw hard on a granite fountain that left him completely unconscious.

That incident would have caused the masseter muscles of his jaw to increase considerably in size “they simply grew and became very, very large,” says the artist.

Instead, ‘Socialité’ has uncovered what they openly call “Zac Efron’s lies” and that is that they have contacted a doctor specializing in cosmetic surgery who totally contradicts the version of the domestic accident that Zac gave his fans.

Dr. Sandra Duque begins her speech stating: “Zac Efron has lied when saying that the facial change he has had has been like a blow because it shows that it is an aesthetic retouch through which part of his face has been filled in.”

The professional has no doubts and cuts to the chase the hypothesis of the fall with subsequent inflammation and it is that, from her point of view, Zac has undergone different touch-ups all over his face and hence the result that, of course, does not many liked it.

Duke continues: “She has filled her lips, cheekbones and also her chin with filler. Mandibular marking and nose rhinomodeling have also been done. By overfilling with all these treatments she looks even older and looks nothing like the person she was.”

According to this testimony, the actor would have gone overboard with aesthetic punctures and, as has happened to other celebrities such as Nicole Kidman, he has disappointed his fans with an unrecognizable and clearly unreal physique.

However, there is still hope for Zac’s face and, fortunately, if it were this treatment and not a blow as he says, it is reversible. In the face of disaster, Zac has two options, the first is to wait for all that padding to be reabsorbed and his face to deflate again and look like it used to.

The second option is a somewhat more urgent escape route and the same doctor details it as follows: “There are treatments that are used to reverse these fillers faster than their normal course of reabsorption would be”

Will Zac Efron bet on this type of more immediate treatment seeing the poor reception his new face has had or will he wait for everything to return to normal little by little? The truth is that, if he wants to maintain the theory of the fall and takes it all off at once, nobody would grow it, on the other hand, if it deflates little by little, it is more credible that the muscle has been deflating over time. after the huge blow.

But actually, what need does Zac have to lie? I mean, if you’ve filled in your face and you don’t like it, you could just say you made a bad decision and reverse it, right? It would not be necessary to worry his followers by saying that she fell unconscious and that she almost died.

The truth is that for now we cannot know if the doctor is right and the actor has taken us for a ride or if his face really suffers the serious consequences of a tragic domestic accident that has left him disfigured.

