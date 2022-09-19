Today’s Matches: Pumas vs Cruz Azul, live the Liga MX match: Result and goals of matchday 15, at the moment

Live score: Pumas 1-2 Cruz Azul | Matchday 15, Liga MX Apertura 2022

Pumas 1-2 Cruz Azul | Min 90+4 | The last adjustment of Cruz Azul will come. Enter Luis Abram, the one who leaves is Guerrero. The juvenile comes out touched on the left thigh.

Pumas 1-2 Cruz Azul | Min 90+2 | New warning, now it’s for Tab for a foul in midfield. Five minutes have been added, three remain in the game.

Pumas 1-2 Cruz Azul | Min 90 | There is a yellow card for Ruvalcaba, for a hard sweep from Baca’s back.

Pumas 1-2 Cruz Azul | Min 89 | THE GOAL IS CANCELLED! The referee receives the help of the VAR, Salvio is out of place. The goal does not go up to the scoreboard, but the null reaction of the Machine is incredible. The entire second half has been Pumas.

Pumas 2-2 Cruz Azul | Min 87 | GOOOOOOOOOOOL OF THE PUMAS, GOOOOOOOL OF DINENNO!! Center from the right. From Diogo to Salvio, who puts a service into the area. Dinenno wins by high and sends her to save head.

Pumas 1-2 Cruz Azul | Min 85 | Estrada cheers up from mid-distance! Low shot from the Ecuadorian, very close to the ball from the right post of González. The sky falls in University City.

Pumas 1-2 Cruz Azul | Min 85 | There is a yellow card for Rafael Baca. Tactical foul by the midfielder, who stopped Toto Salvio when the university against was already being painted.

Pumas 1-2 Cruz Azul | Min 78 | AGAIN CROWN! The sky-blue goalkeeper is a factor, now he covers a Dinenno shot. The Argentine received from Huerta, a filtered pass behind the centrals.

Pumas 1-2 Cruz Azul | Min 76 | Warn Blue Cross! Ball divided between Gonzlez and Tab, the auriazul goalkeeper wins but the ball remains dead in the area. Complement the defense.

Pumas 1-2 Cruz Azul | Min 75 | Two more modifications of the Machine. Antuna and Charly Rodríguez retire, those who will have minutes are Christian Tab and Rafael Baca.

Pumas 1-2 Cruz Azul | Min 69 | CROWN IN THE BACKGROUND! Toto Salio is encouraged with a right hand from outside the area. He covers Corona but leaves the rebound, the goalkeeper recovers and now covers Ruvalcaba again.

Pumas 1-2 Cruz Azul | Min 68 | TO THE POST! Diogo sends the vertical a violent right hand inside the area. Very close to the tie of the university students, who threaten to repeat what has been seen against Cruz Azul in recent years.

Pumas 1-2 Cruz Azul | Min 66 | There are two Lillini settings. Marco García and Jorge Ruvalcaba take the field, Bennevendo and Rodríguez leave.

Pumas 1-2 Cruz Azul | Min 65 | GOOOOOOOOL OF THE PUMAS, GOOOOOOL OF DIOGO!! Good collective action initiated by Huerta that opens for Salvio. Center at the feet of Dani Alves, who threatens to shoot but enables Chino Huerta first. The 12 shoots, covers Corona but her rebound is left to Diogo, who sends her to save after a detour from Cata.

Pumas 0-2 Cruz Azul | Min 62 | Toto Salvio with the shot from the right, the ball is deflected and a corner will come for the home side.

Pumas 0-2 Cruz Azul | Min 58 | There is a double change of Ral Gutirrez. Romero and Carneiro leave, Jess Escoboza and Michael Estrada enter.

Pumas 0-2 Cruz Azul | Min 57 | DIOGO LOSES IT! Huerta sends a precise center to the area, the Brazilian arrives without a mark but does not head in a good way. The local box presses the accelerator.

Pumas 0-2 Cruz Azul | Min 56 | WARN CARNEIRO! Diagonal de Antuna to the right, the Uruguayan manages to finish off but runs into the humanity of Gonzlez. The Machine is finding spaces.

Pumas 0-2 Cruz Azul | Min 55 | Near the Pumas. I took a long hand kick to the area, combed a university student and the ball was carried until it was lost over the goal line.

Pumas 0-2 Cruz Azul | Min 52 | CROWN IN THE BACKGROUND! Center from the left towards the far post, Toto Salvio shoots from first, covers Corona but leaves the rebound at Dinenno’s feet. The Argentine is well covered, so he has to give Salvio back. The light blue rear is imposed.

Pumas 0-2 Cruz Azul | Min 50 | From Romero to Lira, who shoots from the right with three fingers. The shot without direction to the frame. It’s raining in University City.

Pumas 0-2 Cruz Azul | Min 46 | Emotions resume at the University Olympic, Andrs Lillini makes the first change: Del Petre leaves, Diogo de Oliveira enters.

Pumas 0-2 Cruz Azul | Minimum 45+1 | We reach the end of the first part, Cruz Azul has a comfortable advantage over Pumas. We’ll see what happens in the second half.

Pumas 0-2 Cruz Azul | Min 45 | GOOOOOOOOOL OF THE BLUE CROSS, GOOOOOOOL OF CARNEIRO!! Corner kick, Rivero charges to the near post. Neither Dinenno nor Gonzlez manage to reject, the rebound is left to Carneiro, who sends her to keep a heel. Third goal for the Uruguayan in the campaign.

Pumas 0-1 Cruz Azul | Min 44 | BENNEVENDO TAKES IT OFF ROMERO! Center of Huescas that is diverted by the rear, the ball gets up and takes González out of the play. Romero arrived but the university defender moved away.

Pumas 0-1 Cruz Azul | Min 39 | Toto Salvio appears in the corner of the area, cuts and shoots from the left. The shot does not pass even close to the goalkeeper. The footballer of the felines laments.

Pumas 0-1 Cruz Azul | Min 30 | BLUE CROSS LOSES IT! The Machine steals the ball and goes three against one to attack. Lira opens to Antuna, who cuts before returning to 6. Carneiro remains asking for the ball, the auriazul defense recomposes; Incredibly wasted by visitors!

Pumas 0-1 Cruz Azul | Min 29 | Freire joins the attack, driving a couple of meters before putting in a right hand that ends up in the stands.

Pumas 0-1 Cruz Azul | Min 26 | GOOOOOOOOOL OF THE BLUE CRUZ, GOOOOOOOOOL OF RODRIGO HUESCAS!! The youth squad opens the scoring with a header, after a Romero service from the left wing. On 18 Huerta wins the position, a shot that hits the crossbar before kissing the nets.

Pumas 0-0 Cruz Azul | Min 24 | Caicedo cheers up with a mid-range shot. The low shot ends without problem in Corona’s possession.

Pumas 0-0 Cruz Azul | Min 23 | Good start from Julio González! Filtered ball from Carlos Rodríguez to Carneiro, the pass was a bit long for the Uruguayan and the Pumas goalkeeper got the round.

Pumas 0-0 Cruz Azul | Min 22 | New university approach. Toto Salvio cleans the area and filters for Dinenno, who shoots from the right. The attempt is covered by Cata Domnguez, a good sweep by the sky-blue defender.

Pumas 0-0 Cruz Azul | Min. 19 | NEAR THE COUGARS! Individual play by Chino Huerta, filtered service for Del Petre who arrives sweeping to shoot before Corona’s bilge. Cover the cement goalkeeper.

Pumas 0-0 Cruz Azul | min 15 | Carneiro’s header that goes very, very wide of the goalkeeper. The service came from Rivero’s feet.

Pumas 0-0 Cruz Azul | Min 12 | NEAR THE MACHINE! The most dangerous to date, courtesy of Nacho Rivero. Uriel Antuna overflows from the right and puts a cross to the far post, where the Uruguayan appears with a little dove that barely goes to one side.

Pumas 0-0 Cruz Azul | Min 9 | Huerta tries to command the local attack. Center from the left looking for Dinenno, the serve is way past and he goes over the finish line.

Pumas 0-0 Cruz Azul | Min 5 | First shot directed at goal. Uriel Antuna receives a high filter, controls and hits a right cross that Julio González covers. The cement attacker is signaled offside.

Pumas 0-0 Cruz Azul | Min 1 | IT IS ALREADY PLAYED IN UNIVERSITY CITY! The Pumas move, who today wear their white uniform with gold details; Cruz Azul, all in blue.

5:00 PM | The university anthem sounds! A raised fist for the auriazules, who know the importance of this game against Cruz Azul; The national anthem of Mexico is also sung, as has happened on this date in the framework of the national holidays.

4:50 PM | The setting for this afternoon will be the University Olympics, a venue opened in 1952 and with a capacity of 72,000 spectators. The last time they collided in CU was on November 7, 2021, with a local victory by 4-3.

4:40 PM | A victory in their last 11 games for Pumas, which comes from a 2-2 draw with Toluca. A loss this afternoon pretty much puts them out of the running. There is no tomorrow for cats. Time to warm up!

4:30 PM | The last time both teams met was on March 12, on matchday 10 of the Clausura 2022 tournament. The result ended 2-1 in favor of Cruz Azul, with goals from Luis Abram and Juan Escobar.

The goal of the Paraguayan took the Ballon d’Or for the best goal of the competition.

4:20 PM | In case you win this afternoon, Cruz Azul would go up to the eighth position in the table and would take an important step to ensure its ticket to the playoffs. The Celestes would surpass León, Atlético de San Luis and Puebla, these three teams with one game less at the end of the duel between the capital.

For Pumas a victory would mean moving up to the twelfth position, beating Tijuana, Mazatln, FC Juárez and Necaxa. He noted that the university students are missing a game with respect to three of the four mentioned.

Confirmed lineup of Pumas

4:10 PM | We have confirmed lineups! Pumas will take the field with: Julio Gonzlez, Jernimo Rodriguez, Nicols Freire, Arturo Ortz, Dani Alves, Pablo Bennevendo, Jos Caicedo, Eduardo Salvio, Cesar Huerta, Gustavo Del Prete and Juan Ignacio Dinenno.

Confirmed alignment of Cruz Azul

4:05 PM | We are leaving with the XI of Cruz Azul, made up of: José de Jesús Corona, Julio César Domínguez, Ramiro Funes Mori, Rafael Guerrero, Ignacio Rivero, Erik Lira, Rodrigo Huescas, Carlos Rodríguez, ngel Romero, Uriel Antuna and Gonzalo Carneiro.

Pumas and Cruz Azul open Sunday activity in the Matchday 15 of the Liga MX Opening 2022 tournament. Welcome and welcome to MARCA Claro minute by minute! My name is Alan Osornio, I will bring you all the details of the match between people from the capital, who are playing their last cards with their sights set on the playoffs.

The UNAM team arrives in 16th place of the table with 14 points, product of two wins, eight draws and four losses. There are three units that separate him from playoff positions.

On the other side will be the Machine, which is in 11th place of the standings after a mark of 5-3-7. The cement workers have lost only one of their most recent five matches and they arrive with two consecutive wins.

Let’s go with the preview!