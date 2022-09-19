This is the movie Sylvester Stallone most enjoyed filming

To think that a film artist like Sylvester Stallone must choose between all the films he has participated in is truly insane. No fewer than 60 films feature the participation of the legendary American performer, who rose to fame with his role as boxer Rocky Balboa, filming for which he also wrote the script.

Stallone He had to go through many studies, defend his ideas and turn a deaf ear to thousands of critics. Far from giving up, he time and time again demonstrated his tenacity and talent, which led him to be one of the favorite stars around the world. In addition, over time he has also acted as their producer, so his interest and influence have been increasingly important.

Sylvester Stallone confessed which his favorite movie.

The movie you enjoyed the most sylvester stallonand, according to his words, it was precisely one that, despite all the fame it had acquired, was not interested in being made. It is Rocky Balboa, the sixth installment of the saga. In it, the 76-year-old actor planned to close Rocky’s boxing career, with much more emotional content, reviewing the emotional consequences of the boxer’s career and his eternal thirst for glory.

“I have to say that my best character, of course, is Rocky, but the movie that I like and am most proud of is Rocky Balboa (2006), simply because no one wanted to do it. I sat for six years trying to make that movie and when it came out, I was very happy and proud of everything” he confessed a while ago sylvester.

Rcky Balboa is the film that Sylvester Stallone has enjoyed the most

What is stated by Sylvester Stallone It is demonstrated with the eternal conflict that exists with large producers. Their goal often differs from that of artists, who in their search to convince encounter many obstacles that never go away for good.