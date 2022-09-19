these sony headphones slump

Sony headphones are discounted on Amazon. They are first class, you will enjoy music like never before.

Thanks to one of Amazon’s offers you can take home the Sony WF-1000XM4 with 80 euro discount. Sony’s wireless headphones are benchmarks, if you are looking for companions to enjoy music at the highest level, they are a spectacular purchase. In addition, with Amazon you will enjoy fast and free shipping.

Sony is one of the best in the audio world, its creations are critically acclaimed. They not only arrive with exceptional sound qualityalso with a noise cancellation technology that will create a bubble around you. Isolate yourself from disturbances and distractions.

Sony WF-1000XM4 See on Amazon.es: Sony WF-1000XM4

Sony headphones are a scandal

As we pointed out in his analysis, these Sony arrive with exceptional sound quality, you will discover new sounds in songs that you have heard dozens of times. Taking into account that they are in-ear headphones that do not cover your ears like headband ones, its sound is amazing.

Noise cancellation technology works great on these Sony too, it will isolate you from the outside so that nothing tarnishes your experience. Travel by public transport or go for a walk and enjoy your favorite artists leaving aside the hustle and bustle of the street. Activate noise cancellation and immerse yourself in your bubble.

Sony headphones also show off their chest in the battery section, you will have the possibility to listen to music for 8 hours with the noise cancellation activated. It is a brutal figure difficult to match by the competition. If you want more, your case will serve to recover up to 1 hour of battery in just 5 minutes.

Sony WF-1000XM4 See on Amazon.es: Sony WF-1000XM4

For under $200, Sony’s headphones are a great buy. They’re not cheap, we know, but you get top-tier headphones for a more than justified price. If you are interested, do not give it too much thought, the offers are only available for a limited time.

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.