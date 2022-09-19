These $22 organizers are my secret to traveling with just a carry-on

If you have never used suitcase organizers, you should know that they are usually small, square, zippered bags that help you organize all the things in your suitcase. (Photo: Getty)

This year I have traveled a lot: I have attended weddings, attended family gatherings and I have gone on vacation with my friends. When I get home, I barely have time to unpack because I’m already starting to pack for the next trip. Obviously, I pack like a pro.

The secret to making sure my belongings always fit in my carry-on and not having to pay to check an extra bag at the airport isn’t revolutionary, but it works: I use suitcase organizers.

Specifically, I use Shacke Pak suitcase organizers. It is a set made up of five organizers that greatly facilitate my life when I am traveling.

Set of five Shacke Pak suitcase organizers, for $21.99

Shacke Pak – Set of 5 packing cubes. (Credit: Amazon)

$21 at Amazon

If you have never used suitcase organizers, you should know that they are usually small, square, zippered bags that help you organize all the things in your suitcase. Perfect for clothes and toiletries, you can position the organizers however you like to make the most of your luggage space.

Available in nine different colours, the Shacke Pak Suitcase Organizer Set includes different sizes: extra large, large, medium, small and a laundry bag. I often use the large and extra large organizers to store my dresses, t-shirts, and pants. In the medium organizer I put my underwear and socks and in the small one I keep toiletries or any other small things I need to carry.

Shacke Pak – Set of 5 packing cubes. (Credit: Amazon)

I also appreciate that this set includes a laundry bag. Although I usually just transfer dirty clothes from the original organizer to the laundry bag as the trip progresses to keep the rest of my clothes clean, the laundry bag is also great for storing bathing suits or can even be use as a bag in case of emergency.

In fact, I’m not the only one who loves this set. Shacke Pak suitcase organizers have received 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon and have over 14,000 five-star reviews.

Continue reading the story

Set of five Shacke Pak suitcase organizers, for $21.99

Shacke Pak – Set of 5 cubes to pack the suitcase. (Credit: Amazon)

One satisfied shopper wrote: “I am an organized person and have never been more impressed with the efficiency and convenience of organizers. Instead of rummaging through organized luggage that turns into complete chaos after a week, it was very helpful to open one of the organizers and pull out what I needed.”

Another simply said, “I will never travel without these organizers again!”

Do yourself a favor and save yourself the cost of checking in an extra suitcase by buying your own set of Shacke Pak suitcase organizers on Amazon.

julia webb

$21 at Amazon

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices. We may receive a portion of purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You may also like:

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

I want to buy some wireless headphones and I don’t know which one to choose