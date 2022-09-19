the worrying message in networks of Britney Spears that despairs her fans

Britney Spears’ mental health has been worrying her fans for a while, but this weekend has been a harrowing time for the cryptic message, which obviously seemed like a goodbye note, that she left on her Instagram –where the name has been changed to ‘Channel 8’, as if it were a television network itself– and read by his 42 million followers.

“Goodbye friends”, wrote, in Spanish, next to a photomontage of an ancient library and the cosmic sky and that woke up his followers, who came out in droves to send messages of encouragement and support to the 40-year-old artist, given that at times they came to fear the worst.

“Don’t go, Britney”, “You need a break from the networks”, “Peace, love and therapy” or “No, friend. You are not going anywhere, You stay!” were some of the comments left on a post that was undoubtedly a continuation of the previous ones, in which the singer from Toxic either Womanizer she would burst into tears after one of her typical dances.

“It’s been a while since [la última vez] that I cried in front of the camera. It’s not that I’m broken, it’s a release I’ve needed for a long time. A spiritual experience. I think I need to do this more from time to time. Psss … Crying “, summed up the Princess of Pop, who received an affectionate emoticon from Paris Hilton and some comforting words from her husband, Sam Asghari:” Vulnerability = Strength = Leona “.





A weekend in which it has been seen how Britney is not going through a good time, especially when it comes to mental health. It is not unreasonable, as some users point out, to think that this drop in the artist’s self-esteem has to do with the controversy with her children, whom she has not seen for so long and who are having a hard time publicly supporting her mother , of which, for some of their more racy posts, they feel somewhat embarrassed, according to their father, Kevin Federline.

Others also think that her scuffle with Christina Aguilera, who supported her so much on the #FreeBritney stage, has not helped at all. The solution that Britney and her husband have taken has been to escape and travel, hence the last videos of her on the networks this Sunday are of her and him on board a ship.

Still, there are those who remember him so much that he must be happy after 13 years of harrowing parental care (she herself made this past Saturday a comparison between the magazine covers that she had to do before and during her father’s regime) as she must find a solution to the situation with Sean Preston and Jayden James, who have just turned 17 and 16 years of age, respectively.