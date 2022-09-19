The stars in the front rows at the New York SS 2023 fashion shows

THEThe fashion month begins with full of stars front row of the fashion shows from New York for collections SS 2023. Already from the very first days of the event, the sightings are countless. From the ever more indomitable Madonna to Kim Kardashian (and family) up to Kate Moss, Linda Evangelista And Katie Holmes just to name a few.

The front rows of NYFW PE 2023 are full of stars

New York, September 2022. The streets of Brooklyn and Manhattan are finally becoming crowded with celebritiesrushed to the Big Apple for the New York Fashion Week of the collections spring summer 2023. After the past editions in a slight recovery after the pandemic, this year a glowing kermesse is staged which, from the very first events, ensures a long parade of famous people and faces.

A real show within the show, alongside the new collections that already make us fly with our thoughts about the next holidays. In which many are the protagonists world-class celebs starting at the age of 64 Madonnapresent in a post-punk style in the Marni parterre.

Kim, Linda and the supermodels of the 90s at Fendi

The overseas fashion week starts with a bang, the Fendi show that has attracted a very tight and transparent Kim Kardashian and the bon ton twins Sarah Jessica Parker And Naomi Watts. Star of the event also Linda Evangelista, pampered and welcomed with great fanfare by the whole fashion system after her aesthetic misadventure.

Speaking of legends 90’s that never go out of fashion, supermodels were also at the event Christy Turlington, Amber Valletta, Kate Moss And Shalom Harlow. And obviously the fashion czarina could not be missing Anna Wintourwhich immediately launched the trend of fluid midi dresses with floral and abstract prints.

All the other stars of the early days

Another important opening event of the New York fashion week was that of Revolve, which he saw in the hall Irina Shayk And Elsa Hosk. While al Daily Front Row Annual Fashion Media Award there were Amber Valletta, Karen Elson, Doja Cat And Heidi Klum. Gorgeous and flawless as ever Kendall Jennerspotted at the Khaite parade.

The front row more pop – for the moment – was that of Tommy Hilfiger, who saw side by side in the front row Shawn Mendes, Kate Moss, Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker. A pot purri of stellar celeb, in sharp competition with the other great event that was staged more or less at the same time in Milan. Where the Valentino maison has organized a super exclusive party in the historic club Plastic.

