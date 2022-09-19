The Squid Game could have Leonardo DiCaprio in the future

Image : Netflix

the squid game was definitely one of the greater hits from 2021. This series in the purest style battle royale It was a huge success with the public and critics, and many fans are crying out to know how does it go on. This weekend, its creator, the writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk, has detailed the plans for the new season of the series and has taken the opportunity to speculate on the possible arrival of a renowned actor: neither more nor less than Leonardo DiCaprio.

At a Netflix press conference in Seoul, Hwang Dong-hyuk was asked if the recent success of the series could mean the landing of Hollywood actors in the new season of Netflix. squid game, whose development has already begun. “There won’t be any well-known Hollywood actors in season 2…it’s still set in Korea”, explained the director . Nevertheless, Dong-hyuk wanted to make it clear that this could change in the future, since it is expected that there will also be a third season, and took the opportunity to remember that Leonardo DiCaprio is a big fan of his series. “Perhaps, if time or circumstances allow it, I can we ask a Leo join the games.”

If you are one of those who is looking forward to this new season, you better arm yourself with patience, because it is not as close as you think. “We will start recording the second season next year and it will be released the following year,” he confirmed. Dong-hyuk . Of course, Netflix knows that it has a diamond on its hands and that is why it has decided to increase significantly the budget of this new installment.

the squid game proved that you don’t need Hollywood actors to get a series acclaimed worldwide, but if Dong-hyuk wants to add some for his project, we’ll have to trust his judgement. He has more than earned it .