The Rock and his post-workout breakfast cheat meal

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s cheat meals aka cheat meal day –starting with their toast “The Rock”– they are becoming a legend, and this week was no different. But this time she upped the ante, showing off his huge post-workout breakfast in a video on Instagram.

“I’m doing it big,” he says, turning the camera to show everything on his breakfast plate, which includes an omelette made from none other than 12 eggs (three whole and nine without yolk), half a dozen crispy turkey patties, and a couple of cornbread muffins from a local restaurant in Memphis, Tennessee. Are you surprised after learning that he has a 6,000 calorie diet?

Next, he pulls his favorite recipe onto a stack of coconut banana pancakes, courtesy of Johnson family private chef Janette Clark aka Chef Puttie, who we interviewed a few weeks ago. After Johnson took to Instagram to rate Puttie’s pancakes as the best she’d ever tasted, she decided to share the recipe and launched her own brand, Simply PUTT. If you’re interested in trying to create the coconut banana pancake recipes yourself, Puttie shared the recipe with Men’s Health earlier this year.

“I make a really good sized pancake, and [Johnson] you can easily get to four in a morning that you feel like going in”, said. “I’ve made eight before for him, just in case he was hungrier. But I haven’t seen him finish eight.”

the gigantic breakfast comes complete with a tray of Hawaiian sweet cookies for breakfast, which are also homemade. “Of course, when I say homemade, I mean Pilsbury, but anything counts!” jokes Johnson, adding: “None of this, by the way, has a chance of surviving.”

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.