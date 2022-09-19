the positions at the time of Day 15

The regular season of Opening Tournament 2022 of the MX League enters its decisive stage starting this weekend. And it is that each result has very important consequences in the general table of positions, where the fight for the direct ticket to the league or the possibility of entering, at least, the Repechage.

The date started with Puebla’s unexpected victory against Tigres by 2-1, a result with which the drought of triumphs in the Strip comes to an end. Then there was a tie between Mazatlan Y Toluca by 1-1in what amounts to a huge squandered opportunity for the Devils to break into the top four.

Day 15 only had two games this saturday september 17, being the victory of Monterey in view of Atlas by 2-0 the first of them. The second hour was the National Classic between America club Y Chivas from Guadalajarawhich ended with a 2-1 victory for the Eagles with goals from Henry Martín and Alejandro Zendejas.

Meanwhile, on Sunday we had mixed results. Blue Cross beat 1-2 away to Cougars, Saints defeated 2-0 to FC Juarez in the TSM, and Lion won 3-1 against Queretaro. At the end of the activity, Necaxa and Xolos tied 1-1, while Pachuca defeated 1-2 to Saint Louis.

General table of positions of Liga MX