The most spectacular caravans of celebrities

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin



Hailey Bieber inside the caravan – Instagram @justinbieber

Back in 2020, with the suspension of his world tour, something that for health reasons has recently happened again, it went viral the impressive ‘motor home’ of Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

Two and a half million dollars costs the Marathon Coach RV of the Canadian singer and the Californian model. It is equipped to the teeth with underfloor heating, home automation voice controls, LED lighting throughout the interior, gold leather seats, automatic awning, kitchen with porcelain floor, bathroom with two sinks and marble finish, or a king size bed in a super double room where there is no lack of a television larger than many main living room walls. It even has a fireplace!

Chris Hemsworth



Chris Hemsworth Caravan – Instagram @ChrisHemsworth

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s caravan, with which they get lost in the Australian wilderness as a family, may not seem luxurious due to its discreet exterior appearance and compact size, but it is a cutting-edge vehicle. Specific; is about Lotus Trooper, Australian company, perfectly designed for the terrain by which the couple of actors and their children move, since it is a kind of off-road motorhome. Inside, although it is not huge, it has luxury details such as Italian leather sofas or a designer kitchen with very good taste.

Dolly Parton



Dolly Parton’s Caravan – Instagram @betweentheparks

The 76-year-old artist Dolly Parton, a country institution in North America, has toured in her ‘motor home’ for many decades. In this case it is a 14 meter bus named Suite 1986, and the American press says that he has traveled more than 500,000 kilometers with it. Despite being a vehicle from another time, it maintains signs of its luxurious design, although with an eighties air in its decoration, such as the dark interior decorated in wood. There is no lack of a display case for Parton’s wigs, a large bed with velvet sheets, a dressing room, a bathtub, a large refrigerator or its French-style dressing table.

It is Dolly Parton’s favorite house and it is not for less. We know these details because You can visit one of the artist’s hotels — Dollywood — and also rent about 10,000 dollars for a minimum stay of two nights.yes

Timbaland



Study inside the Timbaland caravan – vulcan coach

Music producer Timbaland, famous for having put his stamp on numerous global hits in recent decades, has a ‘motor home’ valued at one and a half million dollars with music studio included inside. Timothy Zachery Mosley’s caravan, his real name, is a fully custom Vulcan Coaches design.

or to the taste of the producer, who has added luxury details not only in the recording studio. The interior lighting at night, the big screen television or the sound system with which your RV is equipped are state-of-the-art.

Will Smith



Will Smith’s Caravan – Youtube

‘The Heat’ is called, according to the specialized motoring press in the United States, the two-story caravan and 16 meters long by Will Smith. Its price is 2.5 million dollars and it is manufactured by Anderson Mobile Estate – the same company that manufactured Jennifer López’s caravan – with great detail.

Leather and marble finishes, among other luxury materials, as well as wood for the decoration of the furniture, living room, own cinema, dressing room or bathroom with sauna are some of this floating house that the actor apparently only uses during his filming.

Leonardo Dicaprio



Leonardo Dicaprio caravan interior – Youtube

We do not know if Leonardo DiCaprio still has this ‘motor home’ designed as if it were a room in a 5 Star Grand Luxury hotel by King Kong Production Vehicles. 16 meters long with four different spaces that can be extended depending on the needs. It does not lack luxuries such as the fireplace – it has two, in fact -, or a shower made of recycled glass that is more expensive than most cars.

Of course, all the finishes were executed with top quality materials such as the heated marble floor, the large leather sofa or the bar inside. It is valued at more than a million dollars and the manufacturer rented it, hence we have not been able to confirm that it is still in DiCaprio’s possession today.

Tom Hanks



Tom Hanks Caravan – bonhams

Very recently the actor and director Tom Hanks decided to auction off his Airstream Model 34 Limited motorhome, which has accompanied him throughout his life to his filming. It is smaller than others discussed in this piece but it is still 10.7 meters long, and it weighs, empty, more than three tons. Inside, this ‘motor home’ has a fireplace, a large sofa, a dining room and a full kitchen, as well as everything you need to live in it while you travel or shoot a movie, as was the case with Hanks when he used it.

It may not be as luxurious next to others, but it is one of the most famous motorhomes in Hollywood.