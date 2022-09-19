The Marketing of Black Adam, the two souls of She-Hulk – The White Space

Black Adam

In the previous episode of Nuvole di Celluloide we briefly talked about the first moves of the promotional campaign for Black Adamand in particular of the unique partnership between Zoa Energy, a company whose CEO is the protagonist of the film Dwayne Johnsonand Warner Bros./New Line to promote the film DC Comics.

Launched in 2020, Zoa Energy has become one of the most recognizable brands in the energy drinks market in the United States, earning an estimated $ 26 billion in a relatively short time, distinguishing itself strongly and competing in a densely populated sector. every month by dozens of new products.

In the US, this kind of drinks has grown exponentially especially during the pandemic, with a 245% increase in those drinks that are promoted as healthy. In this sense, the promotional campaign of Black Adam could not have chosen a better sponsor as, as is well known, the lead actor has skillfully exploited the transition from being a professional wrestler to becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, helping the brand to secure a nationwide distribution agreement in all the United States with the Molson Coors Beverage Company. This has meant that the current soda logo, which harks back to the Polynesian tattoo Johnson has on his chest, is set aside in the weeks that the film hits theaters, instead featuring the face of the anti-hero DC Comics. .

This partnership is unique and well-woven because both brands are exciting, highly anticipated and disruptive. That’s why I was excited to join them together and wanted to do it – stated the actor – My team is constantly looking for collaborations, many of which fail for various reasons. They may not fit properly, seem forced or inauthentic, and I would never do that to my fans. This partnership looked great and I think it will shine.

ZOA Energy is planning a real blitz in the market. The product was distributed nationwide on September 12, a few weeks before the film’s release scheduled for October 21. Large displays of Black Adam have been set up in the stores that will welcome consumers along with a raffle for exclusive gym equipment. Along with all of this, a digital media campaign has also been launched that will likely target Dwayne Johnson’s 450 million followers primarily to increase sales and drive promotion for the film at the same time.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

The series about the jade giantess played by Tatiana Maslany continues its run and reveals more and more the soul of a protagonist who, in addition to irony and fun, also hides something more. The show, always keeping as promised on the legal comedy side, reveals from episode to episode what had been anticipated only a few weeks ago by the leading actress herselfthat is not only the complete antithesis of She-Hulk compared to the usual superhero narratives but also the underground confrontation between the two souls of the character, between his two alter egos: Jennifer Walters and She-Hulk.

It is evident how, within the show, there is a sort of narrative perpetually in the balance regarding the protagonist, “forced” to appear in her She-Hulk form but not fully aware of her new status, or in any case more than anything else. not yet ready to accept it in her own life.

In this sense, the simplistic narrative of the hero having to find himself that we have seen countless times takes a different form, given that what Jennifer Walters carries on towards her green alter ego is a continuous rejection. She denies her pseudonym, with the consequences we saw in the fifth episode, and denies that she is a superhero and one of the Avengers, although it is obvious that this last role could very well be something that concerns the future of the character, even not very far away.

Jennifer Walters appears torn by being She-Hulk, despite having evidently made progress much faster than her cousin Bruce Banner, and this is also due to the fact that people, especially men, tend to accept her mainly when she is tall, green and confident. of himself.

In short, there is a fairly evident contrast between the human form and that created by gamma rays, as well as it is also evident that Jennifer still does not see herself as a superheroine. She constantly introduces herself as a lawyer even in front of a superhero costume designer and this element highlights how the character wants to maintain first and foremost the fact that the show is centered on one person, and then on a person with superpowers.

It is foreseeable that the full awareness of the role of She-Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be addressed in the next episodes, also because from the widespread promos it is evident that the appearance of Daredevil (Charlie Cox) will lead the way in this full acceptance. The interesting aspect, however, will be to see how the two souls of the protagonist will be able to coexist and embrace each other, eliminating that subtle and invisible contrast that has, in a different way, recalled that between cousin Bruce and his alter green ego, albeit on very different levels.