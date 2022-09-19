The filter that makes you like Kylie Jenner is viral, but it scares many!
For a few days on TikTok a new filter has been depopulating, whose goal is to make you look like Kylie Jenner. This is nothing new: on the app, for some time now, it has been fashionable to create filters with the faces of famous people (it was also done with Dua Lipa, just to name one). But back to the latter which, in theory, should make you look “perfect” like Kylie Jenner. Smooth skin, lots of makeup and ball eyes. The person who invented it is even an Italian, his name is Filippo Soccini (filippo.soccini on TikTok). In fact, the original video is his own, where he writes: “Kylie Jenner’s filter doesn’t exist and can’t scare you“.
In just four days they were made more than 7000 videos. If you are looking for the filter you can find it by writing “my Kylie face by Filippo”On the TikTok search bar. Among the many there are also some Italian creators including Roberryc with the inscription “Finally a filter to fool crush and always look perfect like Kylie“.
However, the filter is creating great hilarity in that would even arouse “terror”. In fact, there are those who find it disturbing. Some of the comments: “It’s just a filter, it can’t scare you “,” Let’s try TikTok’s most disturbing filter “,” It was better if I didn’t feel “,” What anxiety “,” I’m a cross between a boiled fish and a rank mouse“. In short, Kylie never stops talking about herself, not even with TikTok filters!