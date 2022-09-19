The filter that makes you like Kylie Jenner is viral, but it scares many!

In just four days they were made more than 7000 videos . If you are looking for the filter you can find it by writing “ my Kylie face by Filippo ”On the TikTok search bar. Among the many there are also some Italian creators including Roberryc with the inscription “Finally a filter to fool crush and always look perfect like Kylie“.

However, the filter is creating great hilarity in that would even arouse “terror”. In fact, there are those who find it disturbing. Some of the comments: “It’s just a filter, it can’t scare you “,” Let’s try TikTok’s most disturbing filter “,” It was better if I didn’t feel “,” What anxiety “,” I’m a cross between a boiled fish and a rank mouse“. In short, Kylie never stops talking about herself, not even with TikTok filters!