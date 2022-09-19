The emotional and mental well-being of the residents of Parla through three workshops

Parla City Council is going to offer three workshops to help neighbors aged 18 and over to feel better about their bodies, their sexuality, their self-esteem, their relationships with other people, their vital moment. They are free and are part of Parla’s program for women’s health. They will be taught between October and December and will have a Conciliation Point to encourage the attendance of neighbors with children between 3 and 12 years of age.

Young women from 18 to 30 years old who face autonomy, neighbors from 30 to 55 years old who take care of the family and have difficulties in conciliation or co-responsibility, and women over 55 years old who face a new stage in life are the recipients of the workshops that the City Council is going to offer in the last quarter of the year, within the program “Women health and wellness. Learn to be for ourselves”.

The objective of this program, promoted by the Department of Equality, Feminism and LGTBI, is to promote the physical, mental and emotional well-being of the participants, in addition to inviting them to reflect on how gender mandates influence women’s health, the construction of traditional femininity and the expectations that are imposed.

The workshops have the collaboration of the San Blas health center and the Departments of Health and Public Health, Seniors, Sports and Youth. They are free, will be held at different times and points adapted to the needs of the participating women and will have a Conciliation Point service to attend to children between 3 and 12 years of age. Are these:

Workshop for young women, from 18 to 30 years oldwith the objectives of strengthening self-esteem, liking oneself, relating through good treatment, being comfortable with one’s body, discovering a sexuality centered on oneself and building a healthy life project. October 13, 20, 27; November 3, 10, 17 and 24; December 1 and 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Pedro Zerolo Youth House. Registration: YOUNG WOMEN WORKSHOP REGISTRATION (google.com)

Health and empowerment space workshop for women, from 30 to 55 years old, with the objectives of learning to know what is needed, how to put emotional well-being at the center, knowing what good treatment is and how to cultivate it, attending to one’s own sexuality as a source of satisfaction, managing emotions as a couple or mother, finding what that may be missing in the personal project. October 5, 19 and 26; November 2, 9, 23 and 30; December 7 and 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the San Blas health center. Registration: WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT WORKSHOP REGISTRATION (google.com)

Self-care and wellness workshop for women over 55with the objectives of learning to fully develop life, increase self-knowledge, exchange experiences with other women, create new relationships, strengthen self-esteem, reflect on decisions and changes for life. October 5, 19 and 26; November 2, 9, 23 and 30; December 7 and 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Dulce Chacón center. Registration: WORKSHOP REGISTRATION FOR WOMEN OVER 60 (google.com)

The program is framed in the Corresponsables Plan transferred by the Ministry of Equality of the Government of Spain to the Community of Madrid. To facilitate the assistance of women with children between the ages of 3 and 12 in their care, the workshops will have a Conciliation Point.

The neighbors interested in further information or consult any doubt about the training or about the aforementioned conciliation service, can contact [email protected] or to the phones 91 202 47 50 or 91 202 47 51.