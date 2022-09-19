the effect of this substance on mood

Is there a link between the level of melatonin in the body and depression? Can this mood disorder be improved by adopting a melatonin-based treatment? Read the article to find out more.

There melatonin produced by the body and taken as a supplement can improve mood and, in severe cases, the depression? Is there a treatment that regulates its intake? Let’s see it together. First, however, here is a video that contains some tricks to always be able to wake up in a good mood.

Your browser cannot view this video

Video of Sunday Melillo

What is melatonin

Melatonin is a hormone mainly produced by pineal gland and plays a fundamental role in regulating the sleep-wake cycle. The production of melatonin is not always the same over the course of an individual’s life, in fact during old age the body produces less. The synthesis of this substance is regulated by the amount of light to which one is exposed, not surprisingly melatonin it reaches its maximum during the night, in order to promote sleep. Melatonin also regulates other bodily functions and, according to some, plays a role in maintaining a stable mood and reducing mood disorders.

Melatonin is a substance naturally produced by the body, however we can increase its level taking supplements or through the power supply. Melatonin-based supplements are generally used to combat ailments such asinsomnia and to decrease the effects of jet lag. People who, after a very long journey, change the time zone, are advised to take a supplement based on melatonin in order to be able to sleep more easily.

Melatonin and depression: what link

In recent years, scientific research has focused on analyzing the relationship between depression and melatonin. In some mouse studies it was found that the decrease in melatonin could be associated with a greater likelihood of developing depression, while an increase in this substance would result in an improvement in mood. As for the human being, however, it seems that the integration of melatonin can play a positive role in the treatment of insomnia (one of the symptoms of depression), but that it has no further effects on the disease.

The experts are divided on the role played by melatonin in reducing disorders such as anxiety and depression. In fact, in a 2018 study, it was shown how much depression is linked to the rhythm of sleep and the circadian cycle: this is why, according to some, the treatment based on this hormone to regulate its production it could help depressed patients.

The link between melatonin and SAD

A very common use of melatonin is that it affects people with seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. This mood disorder is caused by reduced exposure to sunlight, which can lead to anxiety, stress, insomnia and depression. A study conducted by Oregon Health and Sciences University showed that taking melatonin in the form of a placebo for people with SAD had a beneficial effect. In particular, the study highlighted how individuals who took melatonin improved their mood.

For those who believe that disorders related to symptoms of depression are associated with SAD, the cause would be found in thealteration of the cicrcadian sleep-wake rhythm, resulting in difficulties in sleeping and a feeling of sadness. This is why seasonal disturbance studies are focusing on the link between light, melatonin production and tryptophan production (precurson of serotonin) in the brain.

Treatment of depression

In recent years, numerous therapies have been devised, called “chronotherapies”, which aim to treat depression starting from light. It has been noted, in fact, as the depression is closely linked to the levels of serotonin in the body, or that substance produced by the brain that infuses well-being and happiness. Serotonin is synthesized mainly during the day thanks to exposure to sunlight, while melatonin is synthesized at night, with darkness. Here, the cure for depression can only take into consideration these alterations in the sleep-wake cycle, which would have a profound effect on the production of serotonin and melatonin.

Doctors, for example, have tried to limit the sleep of patients, forbidding them to sleep for many consecutive hours and immediately noticed a positive effect on mood. Alternatively, the most common treatment for depression is based on specific drugs, which, however, can have serious side effects on the patient.

Other studies have shown how a increased tryptophan, which is the biochemical precursor of serotonin, can benefit mood. For this reason, research is investigating the possibility of creating tryptophan-based antidepressant drugs in order to push the brain to produce more serotonin. This substance is also contained in some foods, such as chocolate: that is why it is believed that some foods have an anti-depressant effect on mood.

Furthermore, on the market it is possible to find a supplement based on tryptophan obtained from the Griffonia plant that would have a positive action against anxiety, stress and agitation.

NEWS

LETTER tips, news, curiosities and much more!

Taking melatonin and its side effects

As we have seen, according to some studies, the intake of melatonin seems to have a positive role in the treatment of anxiety and depression. This substance, however, also features some side effects, including the fact that melatonin-based supplements would lower energy levels, causing damage especially to patients already suffering from depression. It can also cause headaches, nausea, drowsiness and tachycardia.

It is therefore important to ask your doctor for advice how to take melatonin supplements and keep in mind that they may interfere with the action of some drugs.