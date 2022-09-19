The dried fruit that improves cardiovascular health

Walnuts are a healthy option to include in your daily diet. This dried fruit has important benefits for heart health. “Walnuts may improve heart health and reduce the risk of dying prematurely from heart disease and other causes,” explains the Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit organization dedicated to clinical practice, education and research.

Experts have found in different investigations that Walnuts help lower the risk of heart attack in people who are at high risk for heart attack based on their health condition.

The Mayo Clinic health entity details what studies have indicated about eating nuts and how they contribute to cardiovascular health:

Lower bad cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Improve the lining of the arteries. Decrease the risk of having blood clots. Reduce levels of inflammation associated with heart disease.

Along the same lines, the Spanish Heart Foundation explains other findings on research related to walnuts and heart health. “The conclusions affirm that a diet supplemented with walnuts reduces total cholesterol (3.25%), LDL cholesterol (3.73%), triglycerides (5.52%) by a significant percentage. and apolipoprotein B (4.19%). Additionally, incorporating walnuts into the diet had no adverse effects on body weight or blood pressure, according to the studies included in the meta-analysis.”

Something that must be taken into account is that its consumption must be moderate, since it is characterized by having a high caloric content. “Ideally, use a handful of walnuts, or a tablespoon or two of walnut spread as a substitute for saturated fat, such as those found in meats, eggs and dairy products,” recommends the Mayo Clinic. It is important to consume the nuts without salt and preferably raw or dry roasted.

Healthy nutrition

A balanced diet is key to maintaining good health. “A healthy diet helps protect us from malnutrition in all its forms, as well as non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer,” says the World Health Organization.

Recommendations for a healthy diet

Reducing salt intake is important for people’s health. “A high intake of salt and insufficient potassium contributes to high blood pressure, which, in turn, increases the risk of coronary heart disease and stroke,” reports the WHO.

Avoid consuming ultra-processed products.

Moderate sugar intake.

Steam instead of frying.

Eat skimmed dairy products.

Consume at least 400 grams, that is, five portions, of fruit daily.

How to take care of the heart?

The Food and Drug Administration of the United States (FDA, for its acronym in English) makes some recommendations for heart health.