The cult movie that Harvey Weinstein has hijacked!

Kevin Smith explained why Harvey Weinstein made it impossible for one of his most famous movies to reach streaming

In 1999, kevin smith He launched Dogma, a film that caused a lot of controversy among religious groups and that tried to sabotage it several times. Starring by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, George Carlin, Chris Rock and Salma Hayek, This film talks about two fallen angels who seek to return to heaven, finding a loophole in Catholic dogma.

The film is a funny satire that criticizes the Catholic religion and quickly became a cult film. In his time, despite the controversies, he managed to raise $44 million with a budget of 10, which made it the Lionsgate’s first box office hit and was nominated for science fiction and fantasy awards Satellite, Independent Spirit and Nebula Awards.

Without a doubt, the film has a large fan base and for a time it was thought that it could return with a sequel. However, recently kevin smith confessed that he does not have the rights to his film and that he has no way of distribute it or even send it to streaming platforms. And all because of the strange maneuvers he did Harvey Weinstein.

A risky project forever

Kevin Smith recently told for The Wrap that Dogma was always a complicated film, as no studio wanted to create controversy with groups in the Catholic Church. Back then, Harvey Weinstein was known for making risky decisions, like producing the film Kundûn of Martin Scorsese, a film about exile Dalai Lama that almost makes China broke relations with Disney forever.

For this reason, Dogma was a complete success and the film was also exploited through DVD and BluRay. However, Kevin Smith assured that “After that I think he sold the rights or something, because although I have a digital copy I never saw it again [Dogma]”.

According to Smith, after that film he knew nothing more about miramax, the production company of Harvey Weinstein nor the movie. So when he got a call from Weinstien in 2017 offering to continue the story as a series or with a sequel, “I got very emotional because the guy remembered me. After a decade, he remembered me and that I was part of the Miramax family. I don’t know, I felt like: wow, that’s cool.”

A few days later the article was published New York Times where they are detailed Multiple cases of sexual abuse and violence. In fact, Harvey Weinstein had called him to find out if Kevin Smith had anything to do with the story or if he had revealed anything about the case, but the director says that “never imagined anything” of Weinstein’s crimes, but now he wanted to know where was your movie

How does Harvey Weinstein still have the movie?

Sometime after the news broke, Smith discovered that Dogma it was to be released with a new DVD version. “That’s when I realized that Harvey Weinstein was trying to sell the rights to Dogma to another company for $5 million.” Not only that, Weinstein claimed that the high price he was asking for the film was due to the promise that Kevin Smith was involved in the idea of ​​revitalizing history, which was not true.

Smith assured that he contacted his lawyers about the possibility of repurchasing the film and clarifying the issue that “He was not involved in any way with Harvey Weinstein.” The cult actor and director says he just doesn’t have $5 million and that none of the offers he made to Miramax to buy the rights to his film were favorable.

As far as he knows, Miramax did sell the film to another company, but really not sure which one. For that reason, the film cannot be re-released in theaters, distributed in stores, or streamed, as it would have to be done by the people behind the company that bought the rights, and there is nothing Smith can do about it. “My movie about angels is hijacked by the devil himself, and there’s nothing I can do about it.”