The conspiracy theory about Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne’s addictions

Amber Heard was again at the center of the questions, but this time not because of what happened with Johnny Depp but with a situation that another of his great loves lived: Cara Delevingne.

A few days ago, the top model was seen in a worrying and intoxicated state of health at an airport in Los Angeles. As a result of this, his fans began to speculate how could he have such a strong relapse in addictions.

For this reason, Jessica Reed Krauss, one of the entertainment journalists who most analyzed Amber Heard’s life, maintained that she was the one that introduced the model in the world of drugs.

The theory about Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne

It was never 100% confirmed that Delevingne and Heard were a couple, but yes, for a long time they frequented outlets evenings even while the actress was married to Johnny Depp.

According to Jessica Reed Kraussboth organized sex parties in which many technological entrepreneurs participated, among whom was Elon Musk.

They revealed details of Amber Heard’s alleged sex parties (Photo: jessicareedkraus.substack.com).

It is at these parties that, according to the entertainment columnist, it was Heard who plunged Delevingne fully into the world of hard drugs

The experiences of both were known in a more private world, according to Krauss, but they were enhanced from the trial under which Heard must pay Depp more than 10 million dollars for having defamed him. That ended up being detrimental, not only financially for the actress, but for her image.

What happened to Cara Delevingne in an airport

Delevingne’s tumultuous days remained recorded in photos and videos, while her family is thinking about putting her in a rehab clinic after a public incident at an airport.

On Monday, the model went to the Van Nuys Airport, Los Angeles with the aim of flying. But there was a problem on the plane she boarded and Delevingne just he was upstairs 45 minutes. Then, she ended up going downstairs and leaving.

Cara Delevingne was seen at the Van Nuys airport without shoes (Photo: Backgrid/The Grosby Group) By: Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Concern for her passed by the way to behave erratically on the spot. with a look disheveled and ragged, She came to walk barefoot through the airport, while showing strange movements.

“We are all incredibly worried. The situation built up for weeks and Cara’s family got involved. There is talk of organizing some kind of intervention and making sure that she gets the help that she may need,” he told the newspaper. The Sun a close person.

On the origin of the model before being shown in this way at the Los Angeles airport, a source consulted by the newspaper Daily Mail said Delevingne was at the festival known as Burning Man. “He spent days in the desert, without eating much. That’s why she looked disheveled, since she hadn’t bathed, “he argued.