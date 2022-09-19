The celebration of America that nobody saw after beating Chivas

Several players from the Eagles staged a celebration that will remain for posterity after the 2022 National Classic.

Last Saturday night was a total party for the America. Vanquish Chivas on Matchday 15 of Opening Tournament 2022represented winning the three Clásicos of the season and securing the general leadership, at least until the last date.

The Azteca Stadium witnessed a game that had everything. Goals, good atmosphere and controversy, but what hardly anyone noticed was the celebration led by the Eagles in full match.

When Henry Martín’s goal fell through the penalty kick, the azulcrema bench exploded with happiness to the extent that players like Jonathan Dos Santos, Roger Martínez, Óscar Jiménez and Pedro Aquino formed a train and began to dance.

The one who managed to realize the fact was Julio Ibáñez, a reporter for TUDNwho during the transmission emphasized the celebration and later, in his personal social networks, uploaded the video.

With this it is clear that the environment in America is better than ever. Regardless of who plays, the staff is committed to achieving the main objectivewhich is to be champion.

