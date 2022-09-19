The cars that Ashton Kutcher’s children will NOT inherit

Along with his wife Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher decided that he will not leave any inheritance to any of his children and plans to donate his entire estate to charity. Find out which cars little Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher and Dimitri Portwood Kutcher will miss out on.

Ashton Kutcher He was one of the most famous actors on the small screen after playing Michael Kelso in That ’70s Showa sitcom that caused a sensation in the youth of the 90s. After a series of appearances on the big screen, with more or less success in some cases, he returned to his comfort zone with the role of Walden Schmidt in the successful Two and a Half Men.

Kutcher was chosen by Warner Bros studios to replace charlie sheen in the leading role of the series. From season 9 to 12, Schmidt made the legendary Charlie Harper forget at times. During his leading role in the series, The Iowa-born actor pocketed a whopping $1 million per episode.

Thanks to this real fortune, Mila Kinus’s husband was able to dedicate himself fully to his unconfessed passion: cars. In his garage he boasts a fleet that would be the envy of any speed lover; In addition, any absent-minded person would think that the children of Kutcher and Kinus would have the privilege of inheriting these “jewels” in the future, but the truth is that the couple decided not to inherit any of their assets to their children and plan to donate all their money and properties to clarity. Here are the cars that little Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher (7) and Dimitri Portwood Kutcher (5) will not inherit.

Ferrari California – price: 570 thousand dollars

Ashton Kutcher’s Ferrari

This Ferrari is the most expensive car in the actor’s garage. Its 460 hp V8 engine makes it an ‘asphalt bullet’. Its 316 kilometers per hour top speed also position it as one of the fastest of the Italian manufacturer.

Navistar – price: 135 thousand dollars

There were not a few who were surprised when Kutcher appeared in front of the cameras aboard a Navistar. According to the actor’s own words, he wanted to play a prank on the paparazzi who followed him 24 hours a day.

Fisker Karma – price: 77 thousand dollars

The actor’s Fister Karma

Kutcher has been involved in more than one environmental protection organization, and this Fisker Karma is quite a declaration of intent. Manufactured by Valmet Automotive, in Finland, it is a rather rare sports sedan but one that helps preserve the environment.