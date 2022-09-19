The car that unites Sofia Vergara and Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe and Sofia Vergara have many characteristics in common. Both rose to fame when they were young, they are recognized worldwide and that allowed them to fill their pockets, which made it possible for them to buy a beautiful car for envy. Come and find out!

When analyzing the careers of these two protagonists we can observe many things that unite them. To begin with, the race Radcliffe It’s quite peculiar At just 11 years old, he rose to fame playing Harry Potter, a role he successfully performed for more than ten years and which led him to be one of the leading acting figures worldwide..

By the side of the Colombian, works as an actress and model. On his back he carries an extensive career full of prestige and individual awards. In 2014, Forbes magazine released the list of the 100 most powerful women in the world, and placed Sofía Vergara in position 32.2 From 2013 to 2020, she was one of the highest paid actresses in the world.

Both have been in stardom for many years, have worldwide recognition and therefore are millionaires. This meant that they did not have to think too much about choosing a vehicle. Therefore, they also agreed on the purchase of a beautiful Range Rover SV, valued between 140,000 to 210,000 euros.

This beautiful car has 5 engines: 2 micro-hybrid diesels, 2 plug-in hybrids and a top-of-the-range gasoline version with a V8 engine. The Range Rover Sport SVR goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds. Its maximum speed is 283 km / h. Its 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine delivers up to 423 kW (575 PS) and 700 Nm of torque..

With space to spare, since they fit 5 to 7 people comfortably, both actors can travel without a problem with friends, family or some other extra company. It was expected that these celebrities have a car of this magnitude. Let’s keep in mind that the assets of both do not fall below 100 million dollars! Thousands of these could be bought if they wished..

Sofia Vergara getting out of her Range Rover