Telecinco sweeps the Eurobasket final and the series ‘Infiel’ goes up on Antena 3

This Sunday, Telecinco decided to modify its grid to broadcast the grand final of the Eurobasket, sporting event that had been broadcast on Cuatro. And the move has been round, because he got the most watched program of the day on September 18.

According to Kantar data provided by Barlovento Comunicación, GECA and Dos30′, the game in which Spain became Eurobasket champion sweeps 3,745,000 average viewers and a 28.9% audience share. It also exceeds eight and a half million contacts.

The END of #EuroBasket2022 between Spain – France in @telecincoes recorded a total of 8,563,000 UNIQUE VIEWERS (AA). The match became THE MOST SEEN OF THE DAY with an average of 3,745,000 viewers and a 28.9% audience share.#Hearings 📺📊 pic.twitter.com/lpyhzW4aVl — Windward Communication (@blvcom) September 19, 2022

Next, Telecinco broadcast a new installment of the discussion of Nightmare in Paradise, which started an hour later than the previous week. write down 825,000 followers and 11.8% of share, one tenth more than in the previous installment.

Antena 3, for its part, can boast for having achieved the most watched news program of the day. Such an honor fell on Antenna 3 News 1who got a 18.2% share and 1,721,000 viewers.

In prime time, the series Unfaithful he endured the Eurobasket well at the time they coincided. The Turkish series got 1,559,000 viewers and a 14% share, which represents a rise compared to the previous Sunday.

#Infiel18Sep does not lose steam as the content is not informative + viewed from @antena3com on the day with a 14% share, 1,559,000 viewers and 50.5% average loyalty +35.8% capital gains and 25.9% contribution to the channel’s audience#QueVivaLaTele #Hearings pic.twitter.com/XX7efNzd4b — Two30′ (@Dos30TV) September 19, 2022

It’s not going bad for La 1 either with the movie The Equalizer 2. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington, the film achieves 1,581,000 viewers and a 12.3% share.

In Cuatro, Iker Jiménez was once again at the controls of the mystery ship in Fourth millenium. The program on this occasion dealt with topics such as the murder of the Susqueday swamp or sleep paralysis, and went up to a 7.2% screen share with 694,000 average audience viewers.

For its part, laSexta broadcast the feature film John Rabe. A tape that settled for 307,000 viewers and 2.8%, and which is directed by Florian Gallenberger and starring Daniel Brühl. Another film closes the night of the generalists: Rifkin’s Festivalin the Spanish Version, of La 2. Attracts 333,000 viewers and a 2.7% share.

